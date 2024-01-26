Food Fiesta: Six food festivals and pop-ups in Bengaluru to not miss this week

Khandani Rajdhani

The iconic vegetarian thali restaurant is set to satiate taste buds with a Tiranga menu that pays homage to the tricolour. Offerings include Tiranga Dhokla (showcasing layers of vibrant colours topped with a mustard seed tempering) Tiranga Fruit Lassi (served in three glasses arranged in the tricolour pattern) Tirangi Pulao (combining saffron, white and green rice with aromatic spices) and Tirangi Khandvi (rolls of rice flour infused with flavours and artfully garnished and served with a tempting assortment of chutneys). ₹625 onwards. Lunch: 12 pm – 3.30 pm & 7 pm – 10 pm. Across outlets.

Barbie bonanza

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel unveils a magical Barbie-themed brunch. The whimsical atmosphere transports you to the world of pink and play, adorned with Barbie-inspired décor. The menu features Lamb Chops, Tiger Prawns, uniquely designed Pink Burgers, Strawberry Swiss Rolls, Candy Floss and lots more. ₹2,250. On January 12, 1pm onwards. At Bengaluru Marriott Hotel, Whitefield. +919873972639.

Make way for Mexico

The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore proudly presents a culinary spectacle, Taste of Mexico, featuring acclaimed Mexican Masterchef Regina Logar. Indulge in an authentic Mexican journey at the all-day dining restaurant as Chef Logar crafts a symphony of flavours. This specially curated menu will showcase various signature dishes of Mexico such as Citrus watermelon with goat cheese, Shrimp agua chile verde or palmita agua chile verde and lots more. ₹8,000 onwards. On January 27, 7pm onwards. At The Market, The Ritz-Carlton, Ashok Nagar. +91 9757242204.

Oriental odyssey

Akina Mumbai, takes you on a transcendent journey with a pop-Up at Zen, The Leela Palace Bangalore. This contemporary Japanese haven, inspired by experiential souls, blends tradition and innovation for an immersive culinary voyage. The pop-up will showcase traditional Japanese cooking techniques of Warayaki and Robatayaki. The pop-up promises a sensorial exploration, where each dish tells a story of heritage and innovation. ₹700 onwards. On January 26&27, 7pm onwards. At Zen, The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Old Airport Road. +919606019235.

Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park

F5, the restaurant at this property, invites you to a Republic Day Feast — a culinary ode to India’s diversity. Immerse yourself in an array of flavours of Asian and Continental dishes, coupled with mouthwatering sourdough pizzas. Savour the lively atmosphere with patriotic music and a live talk station. Celebrate this Republic Day with a patriotic buffet experience and pay tribute to the unwavering spirit of India. ₹1,800 onwards. On January 26, 12:30pm onwards. At Nagawara. +919591380816.

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

Savour the essence of the nation with their Republic Special Lunch, spanning from North to South and East to West. The menu offers an array of regional specialties, complemented by live counters offering tempting treats, street chaats, sweets like jalebi and doodh and savouries such as Keema Kaleji with Maska Pav, a perfect blend of spice and indulgence that promises to delight your taste buds. ₹1,999 onwards.

12.30 pm – 3 pm. At Whitefield. +919513982019.

