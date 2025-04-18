Explore 11 Bengaluru venues offering festive brunches with delicious food and fun activities to celebrate the fête

Seasonal spread

Easter Sunday feels extra special at Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. There’s something for everyone — marbled eggs, mustard pork belly, herbed lamb and soft Kulich. Don’t forget the sweet treats like hot cross buns and chocolate bunnies. A lovely way to spend time with family, enjoy good food and share the joy of the season. INR 2,800 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Race Course Road.

Sunday soirée

Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall invites you to a charming Easter celebration. Relish festive dishes like Lamb Roast, Honey-Glazed Carrots and Carrot Cake. A creative Easter egg painting session keeps children entertained, while adults enjoy cocktails and soulful live music. A day of warmth, joy and cherished memories awaits. INR 2,300 onwards. April 20, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Old Madras Road.

Festive indulgences

Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks invites guests to a heartwarming Easter celebration set against the city’s blooming trumpet trees. Enjoy a decadent brunch with asparagus tarts, roasted lamb, seasonal cocktails and whimsical desserts. With live music, kids’ egg hunts and cheerful vibes, it’s a festive Sunday for all — wrapped in spring’s prettiest pinks and the warmth of togetherness. INR 2,700 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Klinx, Challaghatta.

Eggy ecstasies

Celebrate Easter at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield with a lavish springtime spread. Savour Caesar scotch eggs, carrot savoury tarts, roast leg of lamb with mint sauce, mix-veg casserole and the classic Torta Pasqualina. End on a sweet note with melt-in-your-mouth hot cross buns. An afternoon of joy, flavour and festive cheer awaits you this Easter! INR 2,800 onwards. April 20, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield.

Gourmet gatherings

Celebrate Easter in style at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore. Enjoy global delights like five-flavour deviled eggs, roasted duck, Chinese tea eggs and Indian-style Scotch eggs. End on a sweet note with lemon tarts, hot cross buns, berry bunnies and more. Gourmet Easter hampers are also available — perfect for gifting or savouring with loved ones. INR 4,000 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm onwards. At The Market, Residency Road.

Pastel promises

Welcome spring with an Easter brunch at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. Tuck into Blossom Greens, Spring Garden Frittata and Salmon Gravlax with Garlic Mash. Don’t miss the whimsical desserts like Carrot Ginger Cake and Gold Mango Basket. Kids can enjoy fun activities while adults sip bubbly under the sun. INR 4,000 onwards. April 20, 12.30 to 4 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.