Explore 11 Bengaluru venues offering festive brunches with delicious food and fun activities to celebrate the fête

Easter is just around the corner and many popular eateries in Bengaluru are celebrating the occasion with special brunches. From festive food and live music to fun activities for kids, there’s something for everyone. If you’re looking to enjoy a relaxed Sunday with your family and friends, here are 11 must-visit foodie joints in the city hosting Easter brunches this year.
Seasonal spread
Easter Sunday feels extra special at Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. There’s something for everyone — marbled eggs, mustard pork belly, herbed lamb and soft Kulich. Don’t forget the sweet treats like hot cross buns and chocolate bunnies. A lovely way to spend time with family, enjoy good food and share the joy of the season. INR 2,800 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Race Course Road.
Sunday soirée
Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall invites you to a charming Easter celebration. Relish festive dishes like Lamb Roast, Honey-Glazed Carrots and Carrot Cake. A creative Easter egg painting session keeps children entertained, while adults enjoy cocktails and soulful live music. A day of warmth, joy and cherished memories awaits. INR 2,300 onwards. April 20, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Old Madras Road.
Festive indulgences
Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks invites guests to a heartwarming Easter celebration set against the city’s blooming trumpet trees. Enjoy a decadent brunch with asparagus tarts, roasted lamb, seasonal cocktails and whimsical desserts. With live music, kids’ egg hunts and cheerful vibes, it’s a festive Sunday for all — wrapped in spring’s prettiest pinks and the warmth of togetherness. INR 2,700 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Klinx, Challaghatta.
Eggy ecstasies
Celebrate Easter at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield with a lavish springtime spread. Savour Caesar scotch eggs, carrot savoury tarts, roast leg of lamb with mint sauce, mix-veg casserole and the classic Torta Pasqualina. End on a sweet note with melt-in-your-mouth hot cross buns. An afternoon of joy, flavour and festive cheer awaits you this Easter! INR 2,800 onwards. April 20, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield.
Gourmet gatherings
Celebrate Easter in style at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore. Enjoy global delights like five-flavour deviled eggs, roasted duck, Chinese tea eggs and Indian-style Scotch eggs. End on a sweet note with lemon tarts, hot cross buns, berry bunnies and more. Gourmet Easter hampers are also available — perfect for gifting or savouring with loved ones. INR 4,000 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm onwards. At The Market, Residency Road.
Pastel promises
Welcome spring with an Easter brunch at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. Tuck into Blossom Greens, Spring Garden Frittata and Salmon Gravlax with Garlic Mash. Don’t miss the whimsical desserts like Carrot Ginger Cake and Gold Mango Basket. Kids can enjoy fun activities while adults sip bubbly under the sun. INR 4,000 onwards. April 20, 12.30 to 4 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Joyful journey
Celebrate Easter in grand style at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel with a lavish brunch at Feast, InAzia and Plunge. Curated by executive chef Hitesh Pant, the spread includes fresh seafood, premium cold cuts, sizzling grills, live chaat counters and indulgent desserts. With vibrant ambience and seasonal cheer, this Easter celebration promises joy, flavour and unforgettable memories for all. INR 2,699 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield.
Family feast
Join the Easter celebration at CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE, where tradition meets creativity. Savour an elegant brunch with gourmet roasts, handcrafted pastries and surprise-filled chocolate eggs. Enjoy soulful live music and vibrant family-friendly activities. With warmth, flavour and fun, this Easter promises a refined yet joyful experience for all ages. INR 3,350 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Bellary Road.
Brunch bash
Celebrate Easter with a culinary journey through India — from Kerala Duck Curry to Pork Vindaloo and Jadoh. Relish Honey-Glazed Ham, Mutton Tope and Turkey Quiche, paired with craft spirits stirred to perfection. End on a sweet note with Bunny Bark and Ice Biscuit Sandwiches. No chocolate eggs here — just a bold, flavour-packed brunch for grown-ups only. INR 3,950 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm onwards. At Lapis and Wabi Sabi, The Oberoi, Bengaluru, MG Road.
Palate pleasers
Gather your loved ones this Easter at Quattro, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, for a Grand Brunch. From festive favourites like Hot Cross Buns and Honey-Glazed Ham to live music and kids’ fun zones, it’s the perfect setting for joyful bonding, indulgent bites and springtime celebration in a beautifully festive ambience. INR 2,950 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Wholesome wonders
This Easter, gather at Conrad Bengaluru’s Caraway Kitchen for an exquisite brunch. Relish seasonal dishes, live counters and upbeat live music. Children will enjoy egg hunts, face painting and creative crafts. With elegant décor and family-friendly zones, this heartwarming celebration blends gourmet indulgence with festive charm. INR 3,000 onwards. April 20. At Kensington Road.
