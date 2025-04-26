This ongoing pop-up in Bengaluru celebrates the culinary heritage of Uttara Karnataka

North Karnataka's culinary landscape is rich, robust and rooted deeply in tradition. The region is known for its spicy, bold flavours, use of jowar and bajra and a strong emphasis on plant-based cooking. If you are someone who wants to savour this rich culinary tradition, the ongoing Viraasat – Edition I: Namma Oota in collaboration with Elephant’s High Café at DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield is the perfect place to be.
We experienced these rich flavours recently, starting with Kokum Spritzer — a light, tangy and slightly sweet drink which was both soothing and energising. The kokum flavour stood out, giving it a refreshing taste. There couldn’t have been a better welcome drink. Next up, we tried Nugge Bele Rasam with Aralu Sandige. The rasam was a warm, tangy soup with a bit of spice. The moringa seeds (Nugge Bele) gave it a nice earthy flavour. The Aralu Sandige was crispy and crunchy, giving a nice contrast to the smooth and spicy rasam. Together, the rasam and sandige were simple, comforting and full of flavour — a lovely combination for a quick, tasty meal.
Moving on, we savoured a quite common but hearty combination — Mini Akki Roti with Menthe Chutney. This delightful little flatbread made from rice flour was soft yet slightly crisp around the edges. The chutney had a unique, slightly bitter taste from the fenugreek, balanced by a bit of spice and a hint of tanginess. Together, they made for a simple and tasty combination that was quite comforting.
The Neerdose, Molake Gassi and Kaibella, which came next, were wholesome. The soft and thin Neerdose with Molake Gassi was like a match made in heaven. It was rich, hearty, smooth and mildly spiced. The Kaibella had a great balance of mild bitterness and spice, which perfectly complemented the soft Neerdose and rich Molake Gassi. For the desserts, we were served Ragi Halbai and Sihi Kaikadabu — both made with coconut and jaggery. They were soft and mildly sweet and reminded us of home.
INR 2,500 onwards. On till April 27 (Lunch and Dinner). At Whitefield.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so