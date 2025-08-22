Here's what we think of the limited-time 'Tales from the Mediterranean' menu at this European café in Bengaluru

A mid the snoozy mood adopted during the current relentless monsoon, we took a rather delectable detour to the popular European-themed café Smoke House Deli. They recently introduced a limited-time menu called Tales from the Mediterranean. The spread familiarised us with some exciting indulgences that truly tantalised our taste buds during our recent visit to their Lavelle Road outlet.
We escaped the monsoon blues with this Smoke House Deli Mediterranean feast
Amid its cosy, familiar and cheerful atmosphere, the menu’s adorable design caught our eye. Elegant with pretty motifs that tease ingredients used in the dishes from the spread, the menu got us excited as we embarked on this culinary journey.
First up, the Berbere & Harissa Glazed Cauliflower charmed us with some standout smoky and spicy undertones. Taking a healthy walk with the Greek Labneh that surrounded it, it was the date syrup that truly brought about a myriad of flavour notes for us to ponder on.
The Falafel Mahshi with Tahina was yet another fine addition to this jour ney. Lathered with a thick and velvety Tahina sauce, these crispy falafels, loaded with hot pepper and onions, were a fun exploration of a variety of flavours and textures. The sumac onion topping elevated the experience with this dish further.
Among the next few dishes, the modest, sombre, yet utterly delicious Levant Spiced Squid Rings became an instant favourite. With a tangy twist, thanks to a generous coating of the regions mix of spices, the rings were delish after a healthy dip into the coriander and parsley sauce that was paired with it. The Chicken Taouk was yet another highlight for us. The juicy, orange blossom-scented skewers burst with flavours as we devoured the chicken pieces with some creamy toum and pickled vegetables.
Our meat expedition during this culinary journey continued as two lamb-based dishes swept us off our feet. First, the Baharat Spiced Lamb Kebab brought out some divine grilled indulgences on its own — it was the combined bite of the kebab with the za’atar-spiced pita and pickled veggies that transported us to the Mediterranean momentarily.
The Slow Cooked Lamb Tagine next felt like the crown jewel of the menu. Tender, velvety, mouth-watering, piquant and creamy, this dish was a true delight. The Moroccan influences in this dish brought about a fragrant blend of the spices, along with the sweet-savoury tinges of the delicious Levantine tatbelah sauce.
Although not discussed in detail, some intriguing picks from the menu did make it to our recommendations list. The Salmon Meshwi with Syrian Aleppo Pepper was a pleasant surprise with its black garlic, tahina mayo and Aleppo pepper sauce mix seeping deep into the salmon.
Meal for two: INR 2,300 onwards. On till August 31. Across outlets.