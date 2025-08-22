Here's what we think of the limited-time 'Tales from the Mediterranean' menu at this European café in Bengaluru

First up, the Berbere & Harissa Glazed Cauliflower charmed us with some standout smoky and spicy undertones. Taking a healthy walk with the Greek Labneh that surrounded it, it was the date syrup that truly brought about a myriad of flavour notes for us to ponder on.

The Falafel Mahshi with Tahina was yet another fine addition to this jour ney. Lathered with a thick and velvety Tahina sauce, these crispy falafels, loaded with hot pepper and onions, were a fun exploration of a variety of flavours and textures. The sumac onion topping elevated the experience with this dish further.

Among the next few dishes, the modest, sombre, yet utterly delicious Levant Spiced Squid Rings became an instant favourite. With a tangy twist, thanks to a generous coating of the regions mix of spices, the rings were delish after a healthy dip into the coriander and parsley sauce that was paired with it. The Chicken Taouk was yet another highlight for us. The juicy, orange blossom-scented skewers burst with flavours as we devoured the chicken pieces with some creamy toum and pickled vegetables.