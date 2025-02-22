The flagship outlet of this new Bengaluru café is worth exploring for its coffee and finger-licking food
From the founders of HumbleBean Coffee & Pâtisserie, comes Fast Coffee — a recent addition to the evolving coffee culture in Bengaluru. Emphasising on sustainability and quality, the café presents a quick-service format with a menu featuring globally inspired coffee beverages tailored to local tastes. When their flagship outlet opened in Koramangala, we paid a visit to the space to try out what they had on offer.
We began with the Japanese Milk Bread Ham & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich, which was a soft, fluffy and slightly sweet. The rich, buttery texture of the shokupan (Japanese milk bread) along with the meaty and slightly smoky flavour of the ham was divine. Each bite was satisfying, leaving us craving for more. Next up, we tried another variant — Pesto Chicken Focaccia Sandwich. This Italian-inspired dish featured tender chicken, aromatic pesto and herb-infused focaccia bread. It had a balance of savoury, herby and slightly tangy notes. Rich in flavour, we felt that this dish was a meal in itself.
We then shifted our focus to the coffees, ordering a pour-over and the Vietnamese Iced Coffee. The cold coffee was rich, bold and sweet, made using Vietnamese coffee and sweetened condensed milk. If you love your coffee as a mix of bitterness and sweetness, this should be on your list. For a more simple, crispy and nuanced experience, the pour-over is your drink.
Moving on to the desserts, we tried the Choco Chunk Brownie and Cheesecake Bar. The brownie was too sweet for our palate but if you are a sucker for sweetness, please order this without hesitation. The cheesecake was smooth and heavenly, making sure our meal concluded on a good note.
Meal for two: INR 600 onwards. At Koramangala.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so