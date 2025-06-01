Popular chocolates and desserts brand, L’inouï, opens its first café in Jakkur

All of which we learnt during a hands-on bar-making session that resulted in a glossy slab of milk chocolate generously topped with crunchy almonds and tart dried cranberries. The smoothness of the couverture chocolates — made with pure cocoa butter and entirely free of vegetable oils, additives or preservatives — was evident even in this simple exercise.

We then moved on to tasting all the dishes on their menu, beginning with macarons first! While one was a subtle pistachio treat, the other, made using fresh blueberries imported from Holland, boasted a mix of sweet and tangy flavours. Next came The Chocolate Velvets — bite-sized squares of pure decadence, notable not just for their silky texture but also their fleeting shelf life of just 48 hours.