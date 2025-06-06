Treat your dad to a heartfelt Father’s Day brunch at this Bengaluru café

This Father’s Day, show your appreciation with an indulgent brunch at The Hebbal Café, located in Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal. On June 15, immerse yourselves in a world of delicious flavours, joyful moments and thoughtful gestures, all dedicated to celebrating the unique bond between father and child.

What can you expect on the menu?

Executive Chef Rajeev and his culinary team have curated a lavish international buffet. Highlights include crispy grilled chicken thigh, grilled shrimp cobb salad and ginger beer-infused grilled chicken. The sweet finale promises to delight with lemon pound pie, classic New York-style cheesecake and a decadent chocolate station.

To honour dads, guests can enjoy a specially crafted mocktail of the day. Live music will further enhance the celebratory atmosphere, making for an afternoon filled with laughter and togetherness. The Hebbal Café offers a perfect setting for creating delicious memories this Father’s Day.