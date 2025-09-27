This popular café opens a second outlet on Infantry Road in Bengaluru

Dill-icious Petite Potatoes served with a creamy hung curd and dill dip was crispy, slightly tangy and the kind of snack you’d want to pair with an evening coffee. Tgd Chilli Bajji and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like — popular south Indian chilli bajjis, only this version comes with cheese stuffing!

We also savoured the perfect Roseate Avocado Toastie plating freshly sliced avocado and beetroot hummus spread on sourdough, served with salad and some crisps to keep us energised for the rest of the day. The place also serves a range of teas, coffees, pastas and more. But since we had tried the Honey Cinnamon Hojicha, the chef recommended we also give the latte in the same combination a try. And it was love at first sip!

And on your way out, spend some time at the Experience Centre, which offers a state-of-the-art interactive learning environment with simulated traffic scenarios for hands-on learning, interactive quizzes and games on road safety and a real-time digital model of Bengaluru's traffic.

Meal for two: ₹600 onwards.