This popular café opens a second outlet on Infantry Road in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is no doubt a café hub. One can easily draw trails of coffee shops and bakehouses to visit even bigger than a list of bars. Even with different themes, cuisines, brew concoctions and locations to discover, at some point boredom or a sense of familiarity sets in. That’s exactly when you should stop by The Green Door Coffee House. Well yes, its inaugural outlet opened in Shantinagar.
However, what sets the Infantry Road one apart is its extension — the experience of dining inside The Bengaluru Traffic Police Museum. The new museum is a recently inaugurated facility dedicated to chronicling the history and evolution of traffic management in the city. But we don't have to get into that right now!
Whether you choose to explore first and dine later or vice versa is up to you. We enjoyed the evening with a simple round of beverages and dishes to accompany! The classic Hot Chocolate gave us nothing to complain about while the Honey Cinnamon Hojicha (japanese green tea) is recommended for those with acquired taste or those determined to develop a liking towards its nutty, earthy flavours.
Dill-icious Petite Potatoes served with a creamy hung curd and dill dip was crispy, slightly tangy and the kind of snack you’d want to pair with an evening coffee. Tgd Chilli Bajji and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like — popular south Indian chilli bajjis, only this version comes with cheese stuffing!
We also savoured the perfect Roseate Avocado Toastie plating freshly sliced avocado and beetroot hummus spread on sourdough, served with salad and some crisps to keep us energised for the rest of the day. The place also serves a range of teas, coffees, pastas and more. But since we had tried the Honey Cinnamon Hojicha, the chef recommended we also give the latte in the same combination a try. And it was love at first sip!
And on your way out, spend some time at the Experience Centre, which offers a state-of-the-art interactive learning environment with simulated traffic scenarios for hands-on learning, interactive quizzes and games on road safety and a real-time digital model of Bengaluru's traffic.
Meal for two: ₹600 onwards.
