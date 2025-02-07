Check out these seven culinary offerings in Bengaluru that are sure to satisfy your culinary cravings

With newly launched restaurants and culinary spreads from across the country and beyond, you will be spoiled with choice this weekend, if you are planning to head out for a special meal. Whether it’s savouring succulent kebabs inspired from Turkey or trying some dum-cooked delicacies, we’ve got you covered.
Mediterranean marvels
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore presents an exclusive Levantine cuisine pop-up at The Market. Curated by chef Adai Abu Taha from JW Marriott Muscat, the menu features iconic dishes like Chicken Wellington, Kousa Mahshi, Mansaf and more. Celebrate the bold, aromatic flavours of the Eastern Mediterranean with mezze platters, salads and contemporary desserts. Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. On till February 10, 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Residency Road.
Grill perfection
The Polo Club at The Oberoi, Bengaluru presents an enchanting evening grill experience in a picturesque open-air setting. Enjoy live grilling of Whisky Flambéed Jamaican Jerk Lamb, Chimichurri John Dory, Lobster, gourmet burgers and more. As twilight sets in, savour exquisite flavours amid lush gardens and a starlit sky. Meal for two: INR 4,500 onwards. On till February 16, 7 pm to 11 pm. At MG Road.
Dum delights
CUR8 at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE presents a royal culinary journey. Chef Mohammed Nadeem Qureshi, heir to a lineage of Lucknow’s khansamas, showcases the art of sigri and dum cooking. Enjoy melt-in-your mouth Kakori Kebab, Dum Ka Murgh, Mutanjan Pulao and more, along with live cooking stations and immersive masterclasses. INR 3,350 onwards. February 7 to 16, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Bellary Road.
Hakka highlights
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel continues to celebrate Chinese New Year with an exclusive three-day pop-up at Inazia. Chef Katherine Lim presents a Modern Hakka Chinese menu featuring Money Bag Wontons, Xinjiang Mutton, Custard Bao and more. Enjoy festive cocktails, curated wines and a vibrant culinary experience. INR 3,500 onwards. On till February 8, 12 pm to 3 pm and 6.30 pm to 11 pm. At Whitefield.
New beginnings
Head to ParTTwo, the latest culinary spot in the city. With seasonally evolving menus, an inventive cocktail program and a dynamic, versatile atmosphere, the space is designed for those who want to experiment with flavours, soak in great music and embrace spontaneity. The menu showcases a fusion of Mediterranean and global cuisines including mezze platters, wood-fired pizzas, kebabs and grills. Meal for two: INR 6,000 onwards. At Lavelle Road.
Taste of Turkey
JW Kitchen at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru invites you to experience the flavours of Turkey. Curated by chef Eyüp Kemal Sevinç, indulge in traditional mezzes, succulent kebabs, baklava, kunafe and more. Enjoy an authentic culinary journey featuring live stations and freshly brewed Turkish coffee for a true taste of Turkey. INR 3,500. February 19 to 23, 7.30 pm to 11 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Sushi stories
Experience the essence of Japanese cuisine with the Kaioken Sushi popup at The Bengaluru Brasserie. The menu features meticulously crafted sushi and perfectly crisp tempura that showcases the artistry and precision of Japanese cuisine. Paired with these are a unique selection of sake and soju-based cocktails that promise to elevate your evening. INR 599 onwards. On till February 13, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, MG Road.