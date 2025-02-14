Valentine’s Day: 10 more restaurants for a magical date in Bengaluru

Love is in the air and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic meal? From charming cafés to elegant fine-dining spots, Bengaluru offers plenty of options for a memorable Valentine’s Day date. Whether you’re planning a cosy dinner or a grand gesture, here are 10 restaurants that set the perfect stage for romance.
BLR Brewing Co
As the twilight sets in, begin your evening vibing to some groovy beats while you indulge in a specially curated menu and expertly crafted cocktails for the day — sure to give your Valentine’s Day celebration the perfect ending. INR 1,500 onwards. 7.30 pm onwards. Across outlets.
Olive Beach
Love isn’t something to be measured in big or small gestures. If you’re looking for something simple yet elegant, this restaurant offers a special Valentine’s menu for both brunch and dinner, adding a thoughtful touch to your celebration. Highlights from the menu include Carpaccio of Forest Mushrooms, Tuna & Wakame, Rose Ravioli and Seared Wild Snapper. Pair these with cocktails like Love Bug, Dance with Me, Roman Holiday and more for a truly delightful experience. INR 595 onwards. 12 pm onwards. At Wood Street.
The Den Bengaluru
Head to The Creek, the hotel’s in-house restaurant and Layla, their rooftop restaurant to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience this Valentine’s Day. The specially curated buffet dinner at The Creek features a global spread, sparkling wine and live music, perfect for a romantic setting. At Layla, you can dine at Valentine’s-themed tables with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine along with an array of exquisite dishes. INR 2,499 onwards (The Creek) and INR 2,999 onwards (Layla). February 14, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Whitefield.
Toast & Tonic
Celebrate this season of love at Toast & Tonic with a specially curated menu of handcrafted cocktails and indulgent small plates. The Valentine’s Cocktail Pitchers, perfect for sharing, feature delightful options like the tequila-based Smokey Strawberry Romance and the whisky-infused Amore Sunset Bliss, while the menu includes Spanakopita, Stuffed Portobello and Crispy Hot Honey Chicken Taco. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Wood Street.
The Yard
How about a candlelit dinner under the stars? Head to The Yard for their exclusive Drunk In Love menu which offers a delightful mix of themed cocktails and indulgent ‘Love Bites.’ Highlights include dishes like the Pho-ever Yours, Beetroot Carpaccio and Rose Tres Leches. INR 295 onwards. On till February 28. At Whitefield.
Idylll
Head to this restaurant where each table will be illuminated by the warm glow of candlelight. The restaurant’s two-level design offers intimate fine dining below and a vibrant upstairs bar with innovative, regionally inspired cocktails, perfect for couples. Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. At Indiranagar.
Botany Brew and Kitchen
This Valentine’s Day, head to Botany for an exquisite candlelit dinner date. With a wide selection of liquor, a decadent cake to sweeten your date night and a uniquely curated menu, everything sums up to a romantic evening. INR 4,999. At Kasturba Road.
Pasta Street
With Insalata Di Quinoa Con Avocados, Sundried Tomato & Cheese Cappelletti and Belgian Chocolate Cake on the specially curated menu, this Italian restaurant invites you to celebrate love with an unforgettable dining experience. Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. Across outlets.
Crackle Kitchen
Enjoy a specially curated six-course menu with your loved ones at this Omakase-style kitchen and bar complemented by expertly crafted cocktails like the Fallen Angel and the Rebel’s Fire. INR 3,000 onwards. At Indiranagar.
Maayaa
This South Indian restaurant promises a range of mystery complimentary dishes alongside a distinctive menu inspired by the rich, vibrant flavours of the region for V-Day. Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At The Courtyard by Sublime, Race Course Road.