The newly opened Horizon wows with Asian delicacies and an unmissable view of Bengaluru

AT THE RECENTLY opened Horizon, everything is designed to impress — a spectacular view of Bengaluru’s skyline, artfully and theatrically plated dishes, and plush interiors made to pamper diners. The intimate 40-seater restaurant is located on the 31st floor of the World Trade Centre, adjacent to High Ultra Lounge. The menu spans Asian delicacies from sushi to laksa, and everything in between. We visited the restaurant last weekend for a leisurely lunch. After taking in the view, which stretches from Nandi Hills on one side to UB City on the other and beyond, we sat down for our meal. We were welcomed with a spicy drink called Cantonese Delight — a concoction of guava, strawberry compote, Tabasco, togarashi and chilli foam. Horizon also boasts an impressive selection of sake, Japanese whisky as well as Asian themed-cocktails.



Roll with it

The first dish on the table was high on the wow factor and the rest of the meal followed suit. The chef’s special Omakase was a platter of their choicest sushi and nigiri served on a wooden boat. The server also poured liquid nitrogen over the dish that made it feel like we were truly dining in the clouds. The platter consisted of various types of Nigiri, Dynamite Rolls (rolls with shrimp and cucumber, topped with salmon and tuna), Rainbow Rolls (made of a melange of seafood), and Inari (a nigiri made of bean curd skin).



Next on the table was a selection of their dim sums. The Prawn Cheung Fun, rice noodle rolls, had a silky casing, and was stuffed with sesame and burnt garlic flavoured prawns. We paired this course with a Ukiyo cocktail — a heady mix of smoked Japanese whisky, chrysanthemum bitters and citrus notes, topped with a miso tulle. We then tried the Tom Jued Woon Sen, a clear soup with glass noodles. The broth of this dish was the clear winner, along with the topping of fried garlic that brought it all together.





At sea

One of the chef’s signature dishes, Soy Steamed Chilean Sea Bass was a masterful creation in which the steamed fish and the delicate sauce come together seamlessly. We were also treated to an authentic Thai Green Curry which was served with steamed jasmine rice. The aromatic dish won us over with its balance of flavours and the consistency of the gravy, which was just right. We rounded off the meal with one of our all-time favourite Asian desserts — Tab Tim Krob. Crushed ice, coconut milk and rose-flavoured water chestnuts made this a light and ideal way to end our elaborate lunch. The experience at Horizon was one-of-a-kind and the restaurant is a must-visit for lovers of Asian food.



Rs 2,300 for two. At Rajajinagar



anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz