The Oberoi, Bengaluru rolls out Lunch Bunch, a set menu for folks on the go

Offices are open and most people are back at their desks. Lunch time is now looking like it did during pre-pandemic days with colleagues stepping out together for a quick meal. Keeping this crowd in mind, The Oberoi has put to g ether Lunch Bunch, a set menu featuring dishes from Rim Nam and Wabi Sabi.

The menu, available on weekdays, is an interesting mix of starters, main course and desserts. We headed to Rim Nam to sample a few dishes on a weekday. We started with the Tom Yum soup. The balanced flavours of lemongrass and bird’s eye chilli made this traditional Thai soup a winner. From the small plates section, two dishes that truly impressed us were the Tod Mun Kao Pod and Seua Rong Hai. The former are Thai-style corn and almond cakes served with steamed baos and a chilli plum sauce. The peanuts and almond coating made the savoury cakes crunchy and they were perfect with the pillowy baos. The different textures and mix of flavours made this dish stand out from the rest. Seua Rong Hai, grilled tenderloin with asparagus and naam jim jaew sauce, was another favourite. Grilled to perfection the tenderloin was juicy and paired well with the asparagus. We sampled some Som Tam salad between courses. The mix of green papaya, peanuts, tomatoes, palm sugar and fresh lime acted like a palate cleanser.

For main course, we were presented with Kaeng Keow Waan and Pad Thai. The Kaeng Kow Waan or green Thai curry was paired with fragrant and fluffy jasmine rice. We enjoyed the familiar flavours of lemongrass and coconut milk. The quintessential Pad Thai, flat rice noodles cooked with tamarind, bean sprouts and peanuts, was delicious as expected. The dessert section has quite a few options such as Tab Tim Krob, Kloy T hod, Coconut Influence and Belgian Dark Chocolate Mousse. We opted for the Rim Naam Mandarin, a signature dessert from their menu. The dessert looked like a real orange, but when sliced through, we found that it was filled with decadent 70 per cent dark chocolate mousse. This dessert is definitely one you simply cannot miss. With its well-curated menu, Lunch Bunch is a good option for diners who are looking for a quick yet delicious meal.

Rs 1,999++ per person. Weekdays only. At MG Road

ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax