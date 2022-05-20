Misosexy, the chic new Asian cocktail house in Bengaluru, gives a modern twist to Oriental classics

BENGALURU'S LOVE AFFAIR with pan-Asian cuisine continues as another restaurant joins the ranks. Chic and on-trend, Misosexy is a new cocktail house located on 12th Main in Indiranagar. Having opened its doors last week, social media was abuzz with news of the series of launch parties. So we headed there to see what the hype was about. A giant statue of a sumo wrestler greets you at the entrance of Misosexy, keeping in tune with the Asian theme.



Maximalist decor with pink, gold and red accents lend the restaurant an unmistakably fun ambience. Since Misosexy calls itself a cocktail house, we went straight for the bar menu. The Geisha is a gin-based cocktail. The straightforward drink is made with a kaffir lime liqueur and a dash of fresh lime juice — and the flavours come together very well. Some other recommendations from the menu are Tequila Rose, a unique mix of tequila with strawberry ice cream, and another gin number — Tickle Highball, a concoction of gin, black cardamom cordial and cucumber dill pickle.



We were excited to tuck into their extensive small plates and appetisers menu. Multiple Spicy Mushroom Bao, the first dish on our table, was tasty as well as cute. The pillowy baos were shaped like mushrooms and stuffed with a spicy mix of shimizu, white fungus and button mushrooms. The burnt garlic flakes and bird’s eye chillies added another dimension to the baos. We also recommend the Spicy Fish Dumpling and the Quinoa Poached Dumpling. The former is stuffed with minced fish, spinach and shiitake mushrooms, while the latter is unique because of the black quinoa filling. The flame-seared fish with salmon roe makes the classic Fresh Salmon Aburi Nigiri a must-try.





Misosexy also offers Asian-inspired pizzas. The classic Quattro Cheese pizza gets a Japanese spin here with a dusting of wasabi and wasabi mayo. The sharp heat of the wasabi cuts through the gooey cheese.

For the main course, we recommend the Golden Lamb Shanks Curry, a spice-forward Japanese-style golden curry served with fragrant Jasmine rice. Another unmissable dish is the Master Stroke Chicken Leg Curry Bowl. The chicken is braised in a star anise-heavy Massaman curry and paired with flakey Malabar parotas. Unfortunately, the slice of cheesecake that we ended our meal with was very run-of-the-mill.

However, it is the fun vibe and enchanting decor of Misosexy that will make us go back for more.



Rs 1,200 for two. At Indiranagar



