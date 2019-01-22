From tri-coloured macaroons to jujubes, here's how you can celebrate Republic Day with Alila  

Celebrate the fervour of 70th Republic day with some scrumptious tri-colour dishes and add a little flair to the table. To make it more delicious, indulge yourself in these easy to make recipes specially curated by Chef Rohit Pushpavanam for Alila Diwa Goa. Celebrate the fervour of 70th Republic day with some scrumptious tri-colour dishes and add a little flair to the table. To make it more delicious, indulge yourself in these easy to make recipes specially curated by Chef Rohit Pushpavanam for Alila Diwa Goa. You can also find a special tri-coloured risotto from the Fort Bishangarh hotel from the same group,

Jujubes

Tri-coloured jujubes



Ingredients:

625 gms castor sugar: 300 gms glucose: 325 gms water: 45 gms gelatine: 50 gms flavour (vanilla/ orange/ pineapple)

Method:

Pour Castor Sugar and Glucose into A Saucepan. Add in gelatine and water stir until the gelatine is dissolved. Turn on heat to medium and let simmer for about 10 minutes. Turn off heat and let sit for 1-2 minutes. don’t let it sit long or it will start to clump. Stir and taste. Add and mix in sweetener or flavours if you desire. Pour mixture into a jelly mold (any glass bowl will work… even ice cube trays!)

Put jelly into refrigerator and let sit for at least 3-4 hours. Better to leave overnight. Toss in castor sugar to coat and serve.

Macaroons

Tri-coloured macaroons



Ingredients:

125 gms almond flour: 150 gms confectioner sugar: 100 gms egg whites: 100 gms granulated sugar: food colouring: orange and green

Method:

Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat. Beat egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment until whites are foamy; beat in white sugar and continue beating until egg whites are glossy, fluffy, and hold soft peaks. Sift confectioners' sugar and ground almonds in a separate bowl and quickly fold the almond mixture into the egg whites. Spoon a small amount of batter into a plastic bag with a small corner cut off and pipe a test disk of batter, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter, onto prepared baking sheet. If the disk of batter holds a peak instead of flattening immediately, gently fold the batter a few more times and retest.

When batter is mixed enough to flatten immediately into an even disk, spoon into a pastry bag fitted with a plain round tip. Pipe the batter onto the baking sheet in rounds, leaving space between the disks. Let the piped cookies stand out at room temperature until they form a hard skin on top, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 140 degrees C. Bake cookies until set but not browned, about 10 minutes; let cookies cool completely before.





Cheese frosted orange cup cake

Cheese frosted orange cup cake



Ingredients:

110 g salted butter softened: 150 g sugar: 180 g buttermilk room temperature: 2 large eggs room temperature: 2 teaspoons vanilla extract: 218 g all-purpose flour: 2 teaspoons of baking powder

Cheese frosting:

100 g cream cheese: 25g Soft Butter: 100 g Icing Sugar

Method:

Line a muffin tin with cupcake liners. Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F

In a large mixing bowl, use a hand mixer to cream the butter, and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add in buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla extract and beat until combined

Add in flour, baking powder, and salt, and mix until just combined. Be sure to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl to make sure everything gets mixed in

Fill each cupcake liner half full. Bake at 350 for 14 to 18 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean

Remove cupcakes from pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before frosting with your favorite frosting.



Orange Velvet Swiss Roll

Orange Velvet Swiss Roll

Ingredients:

3 egg yolks: 10gms find sugar: 45gms melted butter: 40ml freshly squeezed orange juice (filtered): 2 grated orange zests: 65 g cake flour: ¼ tsp baking powder: 1/16 tsp baking soda: ½ tbsp. milk powder

Method:

Add a tray of water in the oven (to yield a moister cake), preheat oven to 200°C/395°F

Mix together egg yolks, sugar, salt, corn oil, fresh orange juice and grated orange zest. (Reminder: Wash the skin of oranges thoroughly before grating the zest. Mix 1 part of distilled vinegar and 3 parts of water in a plastic basin, soak the oranges for 20 minutes. Gently brush using a clean fishnet washer or dishwasher brush, then rinse thoroughly with running water) Mix and sieve together low protein flour, baking powder, baking soda and milk powder



Sieve the dry flour mixture again into the wet ingredients, mix until just combined (do not overmix)

In another clean and dry mixing bowl, whisk egg whites over low speed until foamy. Add in cream of tartar, continue whisking over low speed until soft peak. Add in sugar gradually, continue whisking until stiff peak. At stiff peak: the peaks will point straight up and holdAdd meringue into batter in 3 batches, mix gently using balloon whiskFold gently using rubber spatula until well mixed. Tap mixing bowl on countertop for a few times (to burst large bubbles), then pour the batter slowly into 10″ x 14″ (25 cm x 36 cm) rectangle baking pan lined with parchment paper. Spread the batter evenly with spatula, then drop the baking pan onto countertop for a few times (to burst large bubbles)



Tricolour Risotto with Parmesan biscuits

Tricolour Risotto with Parmesan biscuits

Ingredients:

1000 gms risotto rice: 50 gm garlic: 15 gm salt: 30 gm jalapeno: 50 gm carrot: 50 gm asparagus: 50 gm parmesan cheese: 50 gm butter: 60 ml oil: 100 gms onion: 10 gm thyme: 10 gm basil: 20 gm black pepper

Method:

Wash the risotto first, then make a fine paste of carrot and asparagus both separately. Then parboil the risotto with fresh herbs thyme and basil and divided into three equal portions. In a separate pan, put olive oil then garlic slice and jalapeno. Little sauté it, add chop onion and sauté it. Then add plain parboiled risotto and cook it nicely with seasoning, add butter and cheese at last. Same as with carrot and asparagus risotto. And make in round shape with the help of mold and serve hot.