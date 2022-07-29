Our pick of the best pizza delivery kitchens in Bengaluru 

Going out to a restaurant may have its perks, but the joys of staying in and just ordering a pizza are unmatched. For those days when you want to be in the comfort of your home, we choose some of our favourite pizza delivery options in the city. From wood-fired Italian classics to exotic Korean toppings, here are our picks...

Baking Bad

The popular Delhi-based chain recently opened its doors in Bengaluru. The wood-fired pizzas are authentically Italian in flavour and style. Our recommendations are Napoli The Acropolis (black olives, jalapeños, feta and arugula), Napoli Bacon & Fig, Hot Honey & Parma (blue cheese, parma ham and fennel leaves) and their signature Heinsenberg (smoked pepperoni, bacon, chicken salami and smoked chicken). Rs 800 for two

Fat Cat Pizza Company

This cloud kitchen operating out of Frazer Town is a cult favourite among pizza lovers. Since it opened during the pandemic, Fat Cat has set itself apart from the rest by staying away from usual thin crust Neapolitan-style offerings. They are proud to use local produce and flavours on top of their square-shaped pies. Some of our favourites are Moofasa (beef kheema and green chilli), Nala (ghee roast chicken and curry leaf) and Penelope (fig, mushroom and feta). Rs500 for two

The GreedyMan

At The GreedyMan, fresh ingredients are the focus — whether it’s the tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, or even the Neapolitan-style dough. If you love pork, don’t miss the Meat Lovers pizza, topped with pepperoni, bacon and chorizo. We also have our eye on the unique Jerk Chicken and the Farmer’s Market pizza, which is topped with fresh vegetables. Rs 500 for two



Holy Doh! Pizza

Holy Doh! likes to combine New York-style thin crust pizzas with traditional Neapolitan recipes and some fun toppings. Available all across the city for delivery, what we love about their pizzas is the sourdough base. Choose from options such as Diavola (pepperoni, spicy chorizo and bacon), Surfs Up (shrimp, fior di latte cheese and cherry tomatoes) and Wild Shrooms (black and white fungus, shiitake and button mushrooms). Rs 600 for two

Nomad Pizza-Traveller Series

This pizzeria offers exotic options from all around the world, whether its Chicago-style deep dish, Georgian style Khachapuri pizza or the Spanish version of pizza called coca. They also offer some interesting toppings on signature bases such as Korean Bulgogi and Turkish Chicken Doner. And if you’re looking for something more familiar, Nomad also has all the classics. Rs 850 for two