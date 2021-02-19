AS YOU WALK into Ozaa, the newly opened poolside restaurant at Vittal Mallya Road, what captivates you first is the view. Located on the 12th floor, the rooftop restaurant provides a stunning vista of Bengaluru’s skyline with Cubbon Park and Vidhana Soudha right in front. Paired with their menu, that’s all about authentic Lebanese, Jordanian, Moroccan, Greek and Syrian dishes, Ozaa offers a memorable experience.

We visited on a sunny Monday afternoon and sat by the sparkling blue pool. We were first welcomed with a lime and mint cooler, and an amuse-bouche of lavash bread, pickled olives and a homemade tomato sauce — an interesting and textural mix. For the starters, the team served us a mezze platter and we were in love with the dips. Our favourites were the garlic honey dip, made with local single origin honey and Muhammara, a red bell pepper and walnut concoction. The sharpness of the bell pepper is balanced by the nuttiness of the walnut. A noteworthy course from our meal was the soup. A cold gazpacho made of cucumber and avocado, the soup is served in a martini glass and just hits the spot on a warm day.



Smoke point

The grills were of course the highlight of the main course. Charred to perfection, we were served the Rubyan Meshwi, Joojeh Kebab and the Adana Kebab. The Rubyan Meshwi are skewered juicy prawns that were marinated in an exotic Emirati spice blend, while Joojeh Kebabs were tender pieces of chicken flavoured with saffron and lemon. The Adana Kebab is made of hand-minced lamb mounted on wide iron skewers. The spice levels on the kebabs were just right, and were not “Indianised” in any way, which we appreciated.



Another authentic dish to try at Ozaa is the Tagine. Served in the iconic earthenware pot, the tangy Moroccan stew rested on a bed of lemony pearl couscous. We could not get enough of this combi-

nation, that was familiar, as well as adventurous.



Sweet spot

You cannot leave Ozaa without trying their desserts. We recommend the Turkish speciality, Baklava as well as Middle East’s beloved Kanafeh. The flaky and layered Baklava pastry wowed us with the crushed pistachio. The Kanafeh, made of shredded filo pastry and cheese, was scrumptious and we couldn’t get enough. Visit the poolside escape on a breezy evening or a date night to soak in the glittering cityscape.

Rs 2,500 for two. At Oakwood Premier Prestige, UB City



