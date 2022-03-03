Jalsa serves an elaborate buffet that includes live chaat counters and teppanyaki

Walls painted with cherry blossom trees and hot air balloons, a merry-go-round, a bedouin tent with Moroccan lanterns and a Ferris wheel at the entrance — these are the elements that caught our eye when we entered Jalsa, the newly opened restaurant in JP Nagar. A brainchild of filmmaker and actress Shefali Shah and her sister Neha, Jalsa which means celebration in Urdu and Hindi, offers an elaborate buffet with something for everyone.

We visited Jalsa on a busy weekday afternoon and started with a tour of the place. A waiter serving chai on a cycle greeted us. Most of the buffet counters are live and serve chaats, teppanyaki, kulcha, dosas, pizza, khow suey and desserts like jalebi-rabdi. We started our meal with Paneer Chilli, Mangolian Baby Corn, Dal Vada and Tandoori Aloo. The smokey Tandoori Aloo impressed us the most. As we headed to the live counters, the waiters and staff broke into a dance. We watched the performance while helping ourselves to Paani Puri, which is a must-try here. We then tried the Chole Kulcha. The kulcha was stuffed with a spice mix and it paired well with the aromatic chole.

Next we sampled the masala dosa, and it didn’t disappoint either. Then, we decided to move on to dessert. We ended our meal with Jalebis, which were fried in front of us. Topped with creamy rabdi, they were sinful and comforting. With cuisines spanning Indian, Chinese and Italian, Jalsa is a must-visit if you are looking for a fun venue to dine in with your family or friends.



Rs 550++ upwards. At JP Nagar



