Fox In The Field’s revamped list of dishes includes classics like paneer tikka and aloo chat

Inspired by Bristish pub culture, Fox In The Field — a reputed microbrewery occupying a large chunk (four floors) of Shantiniketan Mall, is one of the most popular microbreweries in the Whitefield area. Each floor has a unique theme, with food and drinks to match. The restaurant features a multi-level dining theatre, live kitchen, a cocktail bar and more.

We took the restaurant's glass lift to their last floor. The views of the city left us mesmerised on our way up! The doors opened to an alfresco dining space (Fox and the Moon) perched on the terrace. The interiors sport a leafy green theme with neon signs, a DJ station and a groovy ambience.



Once at our table, we ran our eyes through the menu and were intrigued by the quirky names. Curated by chef Shankar Devnath, the new menu pays tribute to classic Indian dishes. We began our lunch with their sample beer set of four — Farmhouse (Fox Saison), Sly Fox (Hefeweizen), Tipsy fox (Triple IPA) and Fox Special (Vienna Ale). We loved the Sly Fox, thanks to the fruity notes.



For starters, we chose Chilli Coriander Basil Fish — soft boneless fish tossed in fresh coriander, chilli, mustard and soya sauce along with a portion of Fox and Vixen Lotus Stems doused in a sweet and spicy sauce and sprinkled with roasted sesame. Both were on point and made for great accompaniments to the beer. We followed these up with Rolled Paneer Tikka filled with baby spinach and nuts. This was delectable! But a special shout out to the Aloo Anardana Chaat (potato tikki topped with pomegranate, saunth and mint chutneys).



Moving on to the mains, we opted for the Thai Green Vegetable Curry served with steamed Jasmine rice. The curry was perfectly creamy, sweet and fragrant, thanks to all the herbs and the aromatic curry paste. There weren’t many options in the dessert section, so we stuck to the classics. An All-American Chocolate Brownie with Toffee Sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream arrives at the table. The brownie was a little hard to break, but the toffee sauce balanced it out with its smooth, velvety texture.



Although we did manage to sample a portion of their new menu, we will definitely be back to try out more of their wholesome dishes, all of which come with a unique twist.

₹1,600++ for two. At Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield