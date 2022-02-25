ITC WelcomHotels' thali showcases a slice of Karnataka’s culinary heritage 

As a traveller, the first thing on our checklist is trying out the local cuisine of the region we are visiting. Often that’s not possible if you’re on a quick business trip. That’s where ITC Welcom Hotel’s WelcomSthalika comes handy. It is a thali that’s designed with the curious traveller in mind, and offers the best dishes of the state. At the hotel, located on Richmond Road, we tried the Karnataka Sthalika which was a mix of dishes from the state’s coastal towns, the Malnad region and the royal houses of Mysore.



A refreshing glass of Majjige (buttermilk) greeted us as we sat down to the meal. With our appetites whetted, we tucked into the thali. Served on a brass platter, the meal featured traditional classics and homestyle staples. Kosambari, curd rice, Chitranna, Meen Saaru and Kori Ghassi were just some of the dishes we tasted. The Akki Roti was our favourite. It had the perfect texture and paired well with the seasonal and flavourful curries. We rounded off the meal with a light and delicate Payasam.



With dishes from every part of the state, the thali is a great introduction to the cuisine for new diners, and hits the spot for locals.



Rs 799 ++ upwards. At Richmond Road



