Regional South Indian delicacies go gourmet at newly opened restaurant Neer in Bengaluru

The nuances and diversity that regional South Indian cuisine boasts, often goes unrecognised, even within India. Neer, the newly opened poolside restaurant at Hilton Manyata Business Park, features dishes that are a celebration of the produce and spices that grow in the southern states. The menu is created by chef Gaurav Anand and his team, who bring some secret tips from their mother’s and grandmother’s kitchens. Indulge was invited for an exclusive sneak peek of the menu.



We sat down at the table and were welcomed by a platter of banana and jackfruit chips, and a refreshing curry leaf Gimlet — much needed after a long drive to the hotel. The five-course meal, which was paired with Indian wines, began with an amuse bouche of Podi Idli and Kozhi Keema Vada. The yummy chicken keema vadas and bite-sized idlis on skewers were plated artfully and served with an array of freshly made chutneys. And they were gone from our plate in no time. Next, we were treated to Chemeen Kakathil (pan seared prawns), Vazhappu Vada (semolina-crusted beetroot and banana flower vadas), Rail Palaharam (steamed rice flour dumplings) and Kodi Ghee Vepudu (chicken with roasted spices). Out of these, the dish that stood out was the Rail Palaharam, a traditional snack from Telangana. The steamed rice flour balls are

stir-fried with coconut, ginger and a host of spices that make them irresistible. The Moplah-style Chemeen Kakathil was also yummy, thanks to its tangy and spicy sauce.



Before we moved on to the next course, we were served an Inji Puli Watermelon sorbet, as a palate cleanser. The flavours of the watermelon and the tamarind-based inji puli were a match made

in heaven.



Meen streak

Main Course began with a Meen Moilee. The silky coconut milk stew and the delicately flavoured pomfret was served with hot appams, and was just right for the cool rainy evening. One unique dish on the table was the Panasa Puttu Koora. This jackfruit curry originates from Andhra and has an earthy mustard, tamarind and coconut masala. Another must-try was the Beary Biryani. With its roots in the Muslim community of Mangalore, this lamb biryani is characterised by its use of green chillies and coconut. Fish lovers should also not miss the Meen Pollichathu — pan-seared pearl spot steamed in a banana leaf.





Sugar rush

If you weren’t already impressed with the menu, the dessert course will surely win you over. One of our favourites, Elaneer Payasam, was the first dessert. The simple dish of tender coconut was just the right amount of sweet. The last dish was the Ada Pradhaman. Made with rice flakes, jaggery and coconut milk and topped with crushed nuts, it was rich and luscious. With its warm and quick service, and an authentic menu, Neer is a must-visit if you are in the area.



Rs 2,000 for two. At Outer Ring Road

anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz