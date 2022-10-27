Here's where you can get unlimited food and drinks this weekend in Bengaluru

Popular restaurant and bar Hopshaus, at Indiranagar in Bengaluru, has launched a special weekend brunch with unlimited food and drinks on October 1. The extensive brunch will be available every Saturday till the end of this month.

The menu features an array of savoury appetisers like Haus Sweet Potato Fries, Mezze Platter, Tandoori Wings, Wok Tossed Chili Paneer, and Peri Peri French Fries. A popular choice among these is Naanza, an unusual fusion food combining Indian flatbread naan and pizza. It is available in three variants – Chicken Seekh Kebab Naanza, Hops Style Masala Naanza, and Minty Charred Cauliflower Naanza – and is served with delicious toppings, seasonings, pizza sauce, and loads of cheese.

The menu also has two different types of flatbread – All Margherita (made with creamy bocconcini and hand-torn basil) and Garden Spring Chicken. One can finish off the meal with delectable desserts like the Caramel Banana Pie, which is a blend of bananas, caramel, and whipped cream coated in a nutty pastry pie. To wash down the meal, a range of beers, like Kingfisher Premium Draught or Kingfisher Ultra Draught will be available.

₹1,499++. Till October 29. At Hopshaus, Indiranagar. Details: +917718987022.

E-mail: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa