Khandani Rajdhani’s Swad Kesariya festival is back and it will treat you to the bona fide flavours of the region, that is known for its vibrant culture, beautiful desert and of course sumptuous food. The festival is a gastronome’s delight and if you love the taste of Rajasthan and are a fan of thepla, bhakarwadi, ghugru and more, then you should rush to the Park Street outlet.

Head Chef Gajendra Singh

Serving it the traditional way, a big thali with several bowls were filled in no time as we sat to savour the delicacies inspired from the cuisines of the Western part of India, particularly Rajasthan and Gujarat. We started with Jowar Khajur Nu Laddu, among the five other variants that were rich in dry fruits. The Kela Vatana Nu Bhakarwadi chaat served next with pomegranate pearls, was not hard, unlike the ones available in the market, a testimony that it was freshly made. Soon we moved on to the main course and the bowls were filled with three types of daal, sabzi, chutney and staples like Bajra Rotla with a dollop of white butter. The ring-shaped Sarson and Palak Dhokla is also a must-try.

After the appetizers, among the mains, we had Jamrukh Saag, Haldi Nu Saag, Mogri Wadi Nu Saag, Sarson ka Saag and Undhiyo, the popular delicacy from Gujarat. We highly recommend the Moong Vatana Khandvi, which was creamy and delectable. Pair it with a Methi Thepla, a favourite this season. There are also Mooli and Makai paratha on the menu.

The Kaju Gatta Khichidi should not be missed this winter. And, in case you want to treat yourself to some pulav, then their Kesar Dryfruit variant is a must-have. The beautiful aroma of the pulav and the undertones of sweetness in the khichdi can be paired well with Mooli Pudina Raita or even Sauth Ki Chutney. The condiments add a punch of spice to the khichdi. Completing our grand meal, we sampled the popular Gajar Ka Halwa and the creamy and irresistible Sitafal ki kheer.

Till December 31

Time: 12 to 3.30pm and 7 to 11pm

Price per Thali: 429 + Weekends: Rs 450 +

Tuesdays: Rs 275+