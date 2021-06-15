These coolers from Kolkata diners will lift your spirit
The news of things easing up is definitely a good one, bringing some respite to our monotonous life. However, not letting your guards down is a much better idea. So, in case you are planning to raise a toast to being safe and healthy, indoors, here are a few coolers by Kolkata diners, to refresh you. Check it out.
JW Marriott Kolkata
SUNBURST
Ingredients
10 ml rose syrup
10 ml lime juice
15 ml pomegranate cordial
Method
Stir nicely with ice
Strain in a chilled champagne tulip
Top up with 7 up
Garnish with rose petal and pomegranate seeds
Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata
CUDDLES
Ingredients
Litchi Juice 30ml
Lime Juice 30ml
Sugar Syrup 10ml
Coriander 8-10 Leaves
Grenadine Syrup 20ml
Method
Put 8-10 cubes bar ice into blender
Add all the ingredients and blend well
Pour directly in ice chilled Margarita glass
Garnish with Chiliad Coriander leaves
Paprika Gourmet, Kolkata
COLABA COLADA
This being a fresh, sweet and citrusy drink, it marries well with lighter dishes such as masala prawns, aloo tikki chaat. The addition of rum turns it into a wonderful tipple to share with friends.
Ingredients
240ml pineapple juice
140ml coconut cream
60ml lime juice (freshly squeezed)
60ml chai syrup
24 coriander leaves
Ice cubes
Chai syrup: To make this, first grind 10 cardamom pods, 8g cinnamon stick, 4 cloves and 1⁄2 nutmeg, grated, to a coarse powder, using a pestle and mortar Add 6g chopped fresh root ginger and bash to a very coarse paste.
Put 750g granulated sugar into a large bowl and add 1 tsp vanilla extract. Add the ginger spice paste and work everything together with your fingers. Cover with cling film and leave in a dry place overnight.
Pour 400ml hot water (cooled for 2 minutes after boiling) over the sugar mixture and stir well. Cover and leave to dissolve over 3–4 hours, stirring every now and then (or you can leave it overnight if that is easier).
Strain through muslin then pour into a sterilised bottle or jar. It will keep in a store-cupboard for up to 3 months. Chai syrup can also be used to pep up tea, coffee and milkshakes. Makes 750ml
For garnishing
A few dried coconut flakes
Lime slices (optional)
Procedure
Put the pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice, chai syrup and coriander into your blender and pulse a few times to mix well. (Note that if the coconut cream has separated it will need to be poured into another vessel and stirred well to re-combine before adding to the mix.)
Add the same volume of ice as liquid in the blender. Blitz for 2 minutes or until completely smooth.
Pour straight into a tall glass and garnish with coconut flakes, and a slice of lime if you like.
Note: To turn this into a cocktail, add 100ml Santa Teresa or other white rum, and a splash of dark rum if you like, with the pineapple juice and coconut cream.
Royal China, Kolkata
ORANGE BOOSTER
Ingredients
Fresh orange juice-120ml,
Fresh lemon juice-10ml,
Turmeric- 5gm,
Mint leaves-2gm,
Honey- 5ml
Method
Mix all ingredients well.