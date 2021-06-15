The news of things easing up is definitely a good one, bringing some respite to our monotonous life. However, not letting your guards down is a much better idea. So, in case you are planning to raise a toast to being safe and healthy, indoors, here are a few coolers by Kolkata diners, to refresh you. Check it out.

JW Marriott Kolkata

SUNBURST

Ingredients

10 ml rooafzzaaa

10 ml lime juice

15 ml pomegranate cordial

Method

Stir nicely with ice

Strain in a chilled champagne tulip

Top up with 7 up

Garnish with rose petal and pomegranate seeds

Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata

CUDDLES

Ingredients

Litchi Juice 30ml

Lime Juice 30ml

Sugar Syrup 10ml

Coriander 8-10 Leaves

Grenadine Syrup 20ml

Method

Put 8-10 cubes bar ice into blender

Add all the ingredients and blend well

Pour directly in ice chilled Margarita glass

Garnish with Chiliad Coriander leaves

Paprika Gourmet, Kolkata

COLABA COLADA

This being a fresh, sweet and citrusy drink, it marries well with lighter dishes such as masala prawns, aloo tikki chaat. The addition of rum turns it into a wonderful tipple to share with friends.

Ingredients

240ml pineapple juice

140ml coconut cream

60ml lime juice (freshly squeezed)

60ml chai syrup

24 coriander leaves

Ice cubes

Chai syrup: To make this, first grind 10 cardamom pods, 8g cinnamon stick, 4 cloves and 1⁄2 nutmeg, grated, to a coarse powder, using a pestle and mortar Add 6g chopped fresh root ginger and bash to a very coarse paste.

Put 750g granulated sugar into a large bowl and add 1 tsp vanilla extract. Add the ginger spice paste and work everything together with your fingers. Cover with cling film and leave in a dry place overnight.

Pour 400ml hot water (cooled for 2 minutes after boiling) over the sugar mixture and stir well. Cover and leave to dissolve over 3–4 hours, stirring every now and then (or you can leave it overnight if that is easier).

Strain through muslin then pour into a sterilised bottle or jar. It will keep in a store-cupboard for up to 3 months. Chai syrup can also be used to pep up tea, coffee and milkshakes. Makes 750ml

For garnishing

A few dried coconut flakes

Lime slices (optional)

Procedure

Put the pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice, chai syrup and coriander into your blender and pulse a few times to mix well. (Note that if the coconut cream has separated it will need to be poured into another vessel and stirred well to re-combine before adding to the mix.)

Add the same volume of ice as liquid in the blender. Blitz for 2 minutes or until completely smooth.

Pour straight into a tall glass and garnish with coconut flakes, and a slice of lime if you like.

Note: To turn this into a cocktail, add 100ml Santa Teresa or other white rum, and a splash of dark rum if you like, with the pineapple juice and coconut cream.

Royal China, Kolkata

ORANGE BOOSTER

Ingredients

Fresh orange juice-120ml,

Fresh lemon juice-10ml,

Turmeric- 5gm,

Mint leaves-2gm,

Honey- 5ml

Method

Mix all ingredients well.