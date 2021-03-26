Whether it’s about scoring high on the pitch or on the palate, coming up with innovations is key to a long inning. That’s precisely what Hit Wicket is doing at the moment. The lounge, popular for its relaxed and sporty ambience has expanded its global menu to include Pan Asian, Tandoori and Dakshin fares.

“Our focus is on club-style food and we wanted to change that image and become a full-fledged multi-cuisine diner as well with a special focus on Dakshin cuisine. There isn’t a diner in Salt Lake area serving exquisite South Indian delicacies,” offers Md. Faizullah of the 52-seater outlet.

The South Indian offerings have been intelligently c u r at e d , m ov i n g away from the run-of-the-mill delicacies that are popular here. Making an impressive start was Fish Kolavari, a deep-fried dish with a crispy and flavourful coating that was served with dried coconut rings and green chutney.

For the mains, check out dishes having distinct flavours of tamarind and coconut. You may choose from Chicken Chettinad , Malabar Chicken gravy, Lamb Coconut Curry and more and pair them with a nutty South Indian Pulao. The section of the menu that drew our attention was the regional biryanis, which makes this Sector III address a must-visit. Beyond the Hyderabadi version, one can relish Malabar Chicken Biryani, Madurai Chicken Biryani, Chennai Military Biryani and Nizami Gosht Biryani among o t h e r s. We t a s t e d t h e Hyderabadi variant, an ambrosial preparation of rice and meat along with select spices, herbs and dry coconut. The focus on regional cuisine fetches a good score for Hit Wicket, however, adding some decadent desserts from the South would have got it a perfect 10.

Price: `1,100 for two