Ozora's Kiss The Rain menu is tailormade for monsoon

Rooftops offer a spectacular experience to match the monsoon season and Ozora’s KissTheRain menu is a tailormade option for you to indulge in. We dropped in at the plush rooftop address at Acropolis Mall and chef Sumeit Raghuvanshi rustled up a menu that has some of their bestsellers plus a few new bites as well. “We have picked up dishes from our menus since Ozora’s inception and presented them with a slight twist,” says the chef who loves experimenting with classic dishes. We were delighted to know that our favourite Maggi Pie is on the menu. For those of you who haven’t tried it yet, it is veggies tossed in oriental sauce and laid on a bed of Maggi noodles — making it a perfect monsoon dish.

The chef tells us, “I didn’t want to do a regular menu with aloo bhajiya and pyaaz pakoda in it. Rather, I introduced good sandwiches and burgers. We had basic sandwiches in Ozora’s menu but this time we have ensured our menu options are eclectic and our patrons will love it.” We couldn’t agree more when a wellstacked Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich made a swift entry. Toasted to a fine crispy texture, the sourdough bread was a winner with pesto-pulled chicken in between fresh foliage, hitting the right notes. There’s also a vegetarian version of it — Shroom and Back Sandwich and it’s equally worthy of a big bite.

The sight of the Chick Jagger Burger lifted our spirit and we should say, Ozora has mastered the ar t of making the perfect burger. However, the chef ’s Midas touch was evident in the Barley Coleslaw served with the burger that not just gave the American fast food an Indian touch but also took the flavour profile to a different level. There’re also interesting thirst quenchers that are potent and refreshing. The must-try is Parmigiano Sour which is a variation of a martini mixed with Jim Beam and Parmigiano liqueur garnished with Parmesan Cheese and Green Olives. Love cheese? Chug this down.

Pocket pinch `1,200+ for two