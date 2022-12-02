Loafer’s Café has pawsome reasons for you to check out their new outlet at Southern Avenue this winter

Kicking off winter mornings with the aroma of freshly baked breads can set the mood for your day ahead. Loafer’s Café on Southern Avenue opened a month back to welcome connoisseurs from the early hours of the day along with their pawsome friends looking for a treat. The cafeteria popular for its house baked breads has arrived to this part of the city of joy after a long stint at Swabhumi and City Centre Salt Lake, and we couldn’t hold ourselves back from trying some of their delicacies while swooning over their décor and four legged beauties that frequent the outlet.

Stepping into the bistro, the interior decked in subtle amber hues and minimalistic décor has the capacity to make one and all feel comfortable and settled. Wooden tables and brick walls add a rustic break to the otherwise polished interiors, while upholstered chairs in grey patterns complement the carpet on the floor. The interiors are divided into two distinct segments which blend finely into an open air patio in the backyard. The outdoor section is a perfect choice for foodies who want to soak in the wintry sunshine while indulging in fresh, piping hot delicacies straight from the oven. We believe this section is also preferred for pet parents as it adds an outdoorsy touch to the day out. Pet parents can also order in some cookies and treats to keep their babies engaged.

As we settled at a table on the patio, our senses were immediately filled with the fragrant medley cooking in the kitchen. A plate heaped with perfectly crusted fish and chips soon made its entry as we started sipping on a hot cup of Earl Grey. Before we get going on the food we would love to point out how a sand timer adds a special touch to each of your tea orders, as it sets a reminder for you to pour the brew from the pot when it’s perfectly emulsified. Moving on to the fish and chips, each comes with three large portions of fish fries, a tartar dip and a crunchy salad tossed in vinaigrette. Buttermilk Chicken Bites served with tartar sauce and a portion of salad poses as a delectable chicken alternative to the classic fish dish.

Do not fret too much on your calorie intake as the menu dissects each of the dishes in it to shed light on the calories that come with it along with probable allergens mentioned below each dish. For the mains, one may choose from ample options listed under their Buddha Bowls section. Each bowl is a single eater meal replete with veggies, a portion of carb and meat by choice. Sandwiches, quiche, skillet wraps or large plates focused on chunks of protein can also be a fitting alternative for the ones looking for less fussy stomach fillers. Their pizzas are made in-house from scratch and we can vouch on the fact that the taste range, and succulent breads are unmatched.

Even though the dessert section offers ample options like Lemon Tart, Banana Walnut Slice, and Victorian Black Forest Pastry to name a few for a sweet conclusion, we want you to take a look at their wide range of bread loafs before you leave that will surely make you pick some for your home.

Price for two: Rs. 1200

Pictures by Anindya Saha