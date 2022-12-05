The Chutney Co. turns 7, offers special dosas of bandis from the South

Most of us equate South Indian food with just idli and dosa. Although there is a lot more to savour from the cuisines down South, we discovered much later that even dosas were largely undermined. The Chutney Co., which turned seven this year, has taken it as a challenge to change the South Indian foodscape in Kolkata. On their anniversary, owner Pooja Baid says: “It seems like just yesterday that we took the leap of faith and set out to redefine South Indian food in Kolkata. The love we received has been truly overwhelming and we are grateful for the continued support from our patrons.”

Molagapodi dosa

Other than serving an array of idlis, uttapams, vadas and dosas, their specials feature a wide variety of South Indian dosas, which are usually served at roadside bandis (stalls) and are made on special occasions. These regional avatars of the humble dish are unique and rarely served in Kolkata.

While the Mysore dosa stands out from the regular dosas as it brings together the Udupi combination of salty, sour, spicy and sweet flavours, the flavourful Molgaodi dosa prepared in the traditional style with ghee and ground spices can be savoured at any time of the day. Their chef recommends the fiery chilli-garlic Poondu dosa for those that have an appetite for all things spicy. A speciality from the bandis of Andhra Pradesh is their Guntur karam dosa made with a regional special spice called karam podi that consists of lentils, black pepper and Guntur chillies. It is a wholesome meal by itself and has become one of the most loved dosas at The Chutney Co.

Pondu dosa

So, if you thought dosas are commonplace and boring, it’s time you think again!

Meal for 2: Rs 700+