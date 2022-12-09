UNO Pizzeria & Grill's Tex-Mex treats are a great choice for Indian palates

When deep-dish pizzas were launched by Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Kolkata, it created a stir among food

connoisseurs that continues to date. A break from the usual cheesy Italian pizzas, the Chicago pizzas are to die for. The iconic American casual dining brand is also known for its legendary authentic culinary heritage of more than 75 years and its strong artisanal food craft culture; and its new menu inclusions called the Festive Food Delights has brought unique Tex-Mex flavours to Kolkata just in time for the winter.

Caribbean Seafood Rice

Tex-Mex flavours include ingredients like tomato, chilli, jalapeno, cumin, and cilantro (coriander) — very similar to the ingredients we use in our daily cooking, making it a favourite among patrons here. We started with the Tex-Mex Chicken Tchoupatoulis which has a tender spice-rubbed chicken breast and bite-sized prawns cooked to perfection and served on a bed of herbed rice and steamed exotic veggies with a mildly-spiced brown gravy drizzled atop — a great choice for an Indian palate. Next, we tried a mildly spiced, tangy Caribbean Seafood Rice, loaded with calamari, bite-sized pieces of prawns and basa fillet bites and then to change the flavour track we opted for slices of Chicago West Loop Chicken Pizza — a thin-crust pizza topped with spinach, artichoke, grilled chicken, red pepper and parmesan cheese.

Chicago West Loop Chicken Pizza

Soaking in most of the pre-winter evening, we also tried their Tex-Mex Fish & Shrimp Veracruz —spice-rubbed basa fillet and prawns, served on a bed of coriander rice, grilled veggies and gravy. We ended this very pleasurable guilt trip with a crunchy a n d refreshing Summer Citrus Shrimp Salad, loaded with the goodness of a variety of lettuce, avocado, bell peppers and shrimp.

Meal for 2: Rs 1200+