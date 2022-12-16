Head out to The Biryani Canteen at Offbeat CCU to celebrate the diversity of Biryani

Kolkata’s pride and love for its Biryani and Aloo is not a new tale to talk about. However, this aromatic concoction of rice and meat is more diverse that we can think of. The Biryani Canteen at Offbeat CCU intends to open an experimental universe of this people’s favourite delicacy.

Decked in vibrant hues reminiscent of hand painted art seen on Indian trucks and carriers, the ambience is sure to lighten up your mood the moment you step in. Chef Paul Jonas Augustine moreover, will make sure you make the most out of your gastronomic adventure there.

To roll out the meal, you may start with their Gosht Cigar Kebab, Murgh Rozali Kebab or the succulent flavourful bites of Ajwaini Mahi Tikka. Moving on to the main attractions, Hyderabadi Fish Biryani and Chicken Lollipop Biryani definitely steals the show. Cottage Cheese Kurkure and Hyderabadi Mushroom Biryani are some vegetarian alternatives to the appetisers and flavourful pots of rice. If you would rather settle for a Naan, pair it up with Afghani Murgh Bharta. Their layered Apricot Delight is a dessert lover’s delight to wrap the meal on a sweet note.

If you are out on a drive, no matter if it’s early in the morning or late at night stop by this Topsia bistro for a hot cuppa from their tea stall, serving an eclectic range of brews. For a quick filler devoid of excessive oil, order the melt-in-mouth Chicken Rumali Roll or Kolkata Kathi Veg Roll from the roll counter right in front of the establishment.

Price for Two: Rs. 1200

Pictures by Anindya Saha