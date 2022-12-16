The new inclusions at Trapeze not only treat your appetite but your eyes as well

Amongst all the pubs in and around Park Street, Trapeze holds a special spot in the hearts of many for its fusion edibles and cocktails. The ambient bistro has recently worked on its regular servings and stirred up a few never-tasted-before delicacies that are quite the treat to the eyes. If you are a big fan of cheese and handmade pasta, one of their latest inclusions named Homemade Pappardelle Pasta with Porcini Mushrooms and truffle sauce is what we think your next order should be. Served in a cheese bowl with a portion of garlic bread, this dish will surely make it to your Instagram handle. If in the mood for some warmth to do away with the nip in the air, order a steaming bowl of their Thyme Flavoured Pumpkin with Green Apple. If you are craving some meat, Pepper fried lamb served on saffron corn bread can pose as the perfect appetiser. Visually however, you may mistake it for a Galouti Kebab before you taste it. Wash the spices down with simple yet vibrant sips of Tropical Passion, Surprise Me and Jungle Juice.

Price: Rs. 1600 onwards

Pictures by Anindya Saha