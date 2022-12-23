This winter, try these specially-curated delicacies from these Kolkata eateries

With the advent of winter, a hunt for lip-smacking, exquisite delicacies begins. Just like our winters won’t be complete without a steaming hot plate of biryani with a side of our favourite kebabs and chilled Coca Cola, we would also welcome a season’s special roast or our seasonal favourites like a Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti, to a Strawberry Cheesecake. Here’s what our much-loved city restaurants have on offer this season.

The Daily Cafe

Known for its European delicacies, chef Urvika Kanoi makes sure that her winter menu is replete with

seasonal, local and comforting ingredients. Their much-in-demand strawberry menu is back, along with a few savoury dishes with strawberries, which indeed sounds incredible. The menu is extensive, ranging from Crabs and Fries to The Green Goodness Gnocchi, The Mahabaleshwar Cup, Malted Hot Chocolate and much more.

On till end of February

Meal for 2: Rs 1,000+





Chapter 2

Kolkata’s retro culinary destination, Chapter 2, which has brought back the nostalgic memories of Anglo-Indian food and live music culture, has a winter festive feast showcasing a wide range of global

Christmas delicacies. The Festive Feast menu includes Roast Turkey in Cranberry/Mushroom Sauce, Orange Glazed Turkey, Maple Glazed Roast Turkey, Roast Lamb in Red Wine Jus, Roast Duck in Hoisin Sauce, Apple Glazed Ham Steak Stuffed Turkey and lots more. To conclude the wonderful dining experience, one should indulge in the specially crafted Rich Plum Cake and Espresso Martini Brownie curated by the chef.

On till January 15

Meal for 2: Rs 1,000+



95 Degree Cafe and Bakery

An Insta-worthy café with a lot of positive vibes, 95 Degree Café and Bakery is known for its desserts and bakes and has just launched a winter menu, which definitely screams winter! Ranging from Cream of Spinach Soup to Orange Chicken Drumstick, Pasta, Chicken and Fish Florentines, the café also has a Carrot Orange Cheesecake to end your meal with.

On till December 31

Meal for 2: Rs 800+



Rang De Basanti Dhaba

This North-Indian diner ushers in winter with Winter Isspecials. They have a short menu including Paye ka Shorba, Makke ki Roti-Sarson Ka Saag (served with butter, mooli achar and gur) and Gajar ka Halwa — all made with the choicest ingredients.

On till January 31

Meal for 2: Rs 400+



Homely Zest

A friendly neighbourhood meal service in South Kolkata which delivers restaurant-style homemade

food to your doorstep, Homely Zest celebrates winter with a specially curated menu. Patrons can choose

from a variety of salads, appetizers and desserts on the menu. The special winter menu includes a hearty

and wholesome assortment of treats including Strawberry Feta Rocket Leaves Salad, Makkai Roti

Tart with Channa Stuffing, Yacheajeon Bite, Schezwan Water Chestnut, Malpua Rabdi Bites, Gajar Halwa Shots and more.

On till end of February

Meal for 2: Rs 1,200+



Effingut

Effingut with its unique mix of heady drinks and multi-cuisine offerings has already won our hearts.

For this winter they have an Effin’ Festive Menu that serves everything from vegetable Au Gratin to

Chicken Shepherd’s Pie and Grilled Buff Tenderloin to Chicken Pot Pie — and they have something to

offer for everyone. You can end your meal with Baked Alaska or a Sizzling Plum cake.

On till January 23

Meal for 2: Rs 2,000+