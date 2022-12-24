Check out the offerings at these Kolkata eateries to celebrate Christmas & New Year

The winter festivities have begun already, and I am sure you have been listing places where you can visit. To help you out, here is a comprehensive list that says what you can expect at which popular Kolkata eatery. Let’s check the offers out.

Fairfield by Marriott

Vertex, the liquid restaurant will feature an extensive range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines for the patrons to delve in to dishes like Soya Keema Tacos, Chili Mayonnaise, Mewa aur mawa ke kachori with honey yogurt, Prawn Tacos with peach Salsa, and Gandhraj chicken satay. To rejoice in the merry spirit, the Christmas extravaganza brunch will include mouth-watering gourmet cuisines like Seafood Bouillabaisse, Tomato Caprese with avocado to name some. The guests can also savour the Christmas themed desserts like Chocolate Yule log, Dark Chocolate Torte, Christmas Pudding (hot) along with the live counters. Ozone Convention Centre will bid adieu this year with ambrosial spread that will feature Khow suey with veg condiments or prawn or chicken, Beer batter fish with tartar sauce and many more.



When: December 25 and 31

Price: Rs 1799+ onwards

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

To add to the merriment and cheerful rhythms all around, Seasonal Taste and Nori, will include a spectacular sojourn of cuisines for the Christmas Brunch. Patrons can delve into an assortment of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, like Wonton Soup, Paya Shorba, Roast Turkey, Vegetable Tart to name a few. Celebrations don’t end here, as preparations begin in full swing for the New Year. Calcuttans usher in the New Year spirit and food tapping music by renowned DJs on December 31 and January 1 respectively at 31/32, The Deck, and Grand Ballroom along with exquisite delicacies.

When: December 31 and January 1

Price: Rs 2499 + onwards

Club Aeries



When it comes to a Christmas party, Club Aeries is an absolute must. Keeping this in mind, the club Aeries is all set with cheery holiday decor decked all around the rooftop club; wide range of mouthwatering barbecue and sizzler warm delights like Jamaican Jerk Grilled Plant Slider, Tandoori Paneer Platter, Roasted Sindhi Arbi Tuk, Assorted Soya Chaap, and more; cocktails and a holiday playlist that will keep the party going. Celebrate the festive season and welcome the new year by grooving into some mesmerising music as you party the night out and indulge in some scrumptious delicacies only at Club Aeries.



When: Till January 5



Price for 2: Rs 1500+



Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant



Christmas at Park Street is just not a festival, it's an emotion and so are succulent kebabs which are a must-have during winters. Keeping this in mind, Ilish Truly Bong brings to you mouth-watering varieties of delectable Bengali kebabs and tandoori to make your festive evenings merrier and tastier. You can also dine in the evening with your family and friends at this eatery's beautiful terrace that has breathtaking views of Park Street and Allen Park. There's nothing better than welcoming christmas and new year with a plate of steaming hot kebabs. So, warm up to this festive season with melt in your mouth kebabs only at Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant.



When: Till January 5

Price for 2: Rs 1800+



Trincas Restaurant



This year the holiday season at Trincas will be all about Kolkata’s favourite new breakfast buffet! Enjoy a leisurely morning with friends, family or co-workers - drizzle nutella on chocolate chip pancakes, customise buttery sandwiches at the sandwich station, or try new recipes for eggs. All while sipping a cappuccino or drinking strawberry tea. Finish your meal with a little food-shopping with a beautiful spinach & feta star bread, or a gingerbread cake, or a stollen that's taken 2 months to carefully prepare. Finally, take a selfie with the unbelievably cool gingerbread house.. you are sure to make a memory at Trincas this year!



When: Till January 5

Price for 1: Rs 475+

Tribe Cafe

This Christmas and New Year, Tribe cafe is all set to your taste buds on a flavoursome journey. Tribe Cafe has introduced its new menu, from starter, main course to dessert, there are many dishes that are an absolute must. One can choose from Lemon vermicelli Fried Fish, Cilantro Grilled Fish, Stir Fried Pork, Coq au Vin, Rosemary Mushroom & Chicken Sicilian, Potato and Egg Salad Bowl, Chicken Paprika with Yellow Rice, Grilled Chicken in Red Wine, Chicken and Cheese Steak, Cajuns Grilled Fish, Tomato Braised Fish With Basil Rice, Chicken Scallopini in Wine Sauce and much more. So drop at Tribe Cafe with your friends and loved ones to delve into the Christmas celebrations.



When: January 5

Price for 2: Rs 700+



Club Fenicia

Club Fenicia is getting dressed up to bring cheer to all the near and dear ones this Christmas. Enjoy the most lavish Christmas brunch with the most vibrant decor with a lavish spread of traditional and modern winter delicacies. The unlimited brunch menu includes appetisers like Air fried lotus stem burnt garlic, dry chilli with black bean jam, Hoisin duck spring roll with plum chilli, sushi and pizzettes, Charcoal black & white dumpling, edible gold flakes, Roast Turkey live, roast pork loin live and more live deliciousness right from tuscan villa like Penne cherry tomato, chilli & basil, Orecchiette pesto cream, Farmer’s risotto with mongolian and burmese khao suey and delicious desserts

When: December 25

Price for 1: Rs 1800+



The Dayroom Cafe

At this modern meets vintage café, you will be greeted with eye-catching murals, caged lights, and a long book shelf. The special winter menu has been designed with an eye on the millennial, relishing some Creamy Cheese Fondue, Mushroom Cappuccino, BBQ Chicken Salad, Fresh Vegetables with Spicy Chicken Strip or try the Burnt Chicken Breast with Veggies. Enjoy some winter special beverages Like Nutella Hot Chocolate, Condensed Milk Hot Chocolate, The Dayroom Special Hot Chocolate.

When: Till January 1

Price for 2: Rs 1000+

Warehouse Café

The Warehouse Café is celebrating the festive fervour with DJ Paddy’s amazing beats and warehouse special potent and in-season cocktails. Choose from options that range from Mulled Wine, Fashioned maple, Warehouse special Gin Sour, Warehouse Ryder, they’re the perfect accompaniments to your warehouse special winter meals starting from turkey & cranberry crostini, mushroom cheese tart, crispy fried salt and pepper calamari, pulled pork tacos with Bbq sauce, to main course like maple glazed roasted turkey, the spinach Bolognese and to end this delicious meal on sweeter note flamed pudding with brandy cream Visit this eatery if you’re looking to indulge in comfort food in a vibrant setting!

When: December 25

Price for 2: Rs 1200+

Veneto Bar & Kitchen

The Italian fine dine den brings in a lot of winter special flavours with turkey festival that includes an array of delicious food like via its mains like Goat Cheese turkey, fried dumpling, honey glazed roasted turkey, a perfect winter special plum cake with Ice cream and hot chocolate sauce to end this perfect meal on sweet note.

When: Till January 1

Price for 2: Rs 1200+

Hoppipola

If you are looking for hearty conversations over drinks and bowls of comfort food, then Hoppipola can be your winter stop. They have a widespread of variety to offer from crostini mushroom, sizzling chermoula bhetki, mini meat platter contains ham, salami, bacon, sausage, chicken roulade & festive au gratin with winter special drinks like Baba Au Rum festivity special cocktail, Mulled Wineland Iced Tea, Jolly Snowman, Berry X'Mas, Sergeant Peppermint, Apple Pie High & many more.

When: December 25

Price for 2: Rs 1000+

Pinkk Sugars

Pinkk sugars is all set to make your Christmas merrier with their special pinkk menu that has cinnamon spiced mocha, strawberry hot chocolate, acai oatmeal berry bowl, spanakopita cigar, strawberry charcoal Bruschetta, strawberry roulade, Nutella berry crepe, strawberries and cream pancake & many more.

When: December 25

Price for 2: Rs 1000+

Canteen Pub & Grub

Canteen Pub and Grub has launched its Special New Winter Menu with dishes and drinks inspired from across India. The food is created from drawing inspiration from various parts of India like Kerala Spiced Peas, Sarso methi fish tikka, Karachi chicken Tikka, Vermicelli crispy pork, Chicken Ham & Parmesan Bruschetta, with a heady concoction of drinks like Canteen Ka Hot Toddy, Irish Gangbang, The Highball Genie, Latina's Love and many more. Enjoy your Christmas eve with peppy music by DJ Adarsh on Christmas eve and DJ Mash on Christmas.

When: Till January 1

Price for 2: Rs 1000+

Monkey Bar

The time of the year is here when the holiday spirit is in the air. Join in for an unforgettable good time at Monkey Bar, Kolkata. Enjoy the Starry Nights: Christmas Edition where there will be carol singing sessions along with performances by the local bands. Not only that, to celebrate the holiday season in style, this specially crafted cocktail pays homage to our favourite Christmas characters with the Quintessential Monkey twist. Don’t forget to try the Christmas special cocktails Mrs. Claus, Drunken Rudolph, Tipsy Elf and more. Pair these with small plates packed with a variety of regional Indian-inspired dishes, a selection of scrumptious burgers, and crisp thin crust pizzas with delightful toppings and a wide selection of sumptuous mains.

When: December 31.

Price for 2: Rs 1400+

Yauatcha

Bring in the festivities with a special menu at Yauatcha and choose from a wide variety of appetisers like Lemongrass prawn dumpling, Spicy chicken crystal dumpling, Black pepper lamb bun, Truffle yam dumpling. The selection of mains includes Chicken curry with taro and aubergine, Wild mushroom in kung pao sauce, which can be paired with accompaniments like Duck fried rice with burnt garlic, Stir-fry udon noodle in vegan XO sauce among others. End your meal with their classic dessert Golden nugget. Take the celebrations a notch higher with the festive special cocktails like Nolen Gur Old Fashioned, Earl Grey Milk Punch, Eggnog and many more.

When: Till January 1

Price for 2: Rs 2500+

The Salt House

Some of the offerings include,Cauliflower and Truffle soup,Tapas platter, Brick Oven Prawns Pil Pil, Gorgonzola and truffle honey pizzette, Pan Seared Pomfret Filets, Seafood Risotto, Butter and Cream Cheese Board to name a few. Additionally, while keeping decadent old favourites, there will be new desserts such as La crème Nutella and Basque cheesecake to cap off the hearty meal on a sinful note. Pair these delicacies with the choice of concoctions which includes The Leo, Aperol spritz, Passionfruit Martini, The perfect pair, A clear affair and Caramelo.

When: December 25

Price for 2: Rs 1500+

Charcoal by Wise Owl

Enjoy the Winter special menu specially curated for the season which includes dishes such as Fenugreek and carom seeds fritters, Murgh kebab in filo pastry along with scrumptious main courses like Slow cooked lamb shanks with winter spices, Scotch murgh goshtaba. End your meal on a sweetest note with their special desserts, Gajar ka halwa fudge or Moong dal Mud pie.

When: December 25

Price for 2: Rs 1000+

Paprika Gourmet

Lay back and indulge in winter delicacies from the comfort of your home this holiday season! Ring in the festivities and surprise your loved ones with a range of delicious offerings like Baked Alaska and Fondue from this artisanal kitchen.

When: Till January 5

Price point: Rs 2800+ onwards

Edabba

Brighten up this Christmas with exclusive festive additions to the menu. Try the Naan Bread stuffed with mouthwatering fillings which comes in variants like ‘Veg Keema Turnover’ Minced Mixed Vegetable inside a Naan, ‘Paneer Butter Masala Turnover’ Naan Loaded with Classic Paneer Butter Masala, ‘Butter Chicken Turnover’ Silky Smooth Butter Chicken loaded inside Naan, ‘Chicken Keema Turnover’ Mouthful of minced chicken inside Naan and many more.

When: Till January 2

Price point: Rs 175 onwards

Kebab-e-Que, The Astor Hotel

Gorge onto the lavish spread at the Kebab-e-Que with their special Christmas menu. The meal will begin with special mocktails and then proceed to the set menu. The menu will be massive with a luxurious spread of popular favourites. The cold buffet would include a variety of items like buffalo mozzarella caprese, 3 beans salad, tossed green salad, new potato with sun dried tomato and grand padano, roasted pumpkin and aple walldorf. The appetizer will have a live clay oven where you can watch the entire process of making the food. For the vegetarian foodies you may choose from Bhutte aur hara matar ki shami served with hara pudina chutney, Peeli mirch paneer tikka served with hara pudina chutney, Spicy potato corn fritters-garlic sauce and refried beans chimichanga with tomato salsa. The non vegetarians appetizer options will have Gondhoraj mahi tikka served with burnt mango dip, Murgh tangdi kebab served with hara pudina chutney,Mutton seekh kebab served with hara pudina chutney and Chicken Kasturi kebab served with garlic tomato dip.Traditional roast turkey served with cranberry sauce and red wine, Goan grill pomfret served with curry dip, Grilled chimichurri shrimp,Mushroom, broccoli and onion sheek kebab and Cottage cheese and vegetable skewers will also be there along with main courses. To wrap up the festive spread kebab e que also offers a large variety of desserts for you. Christmas gateaux, Yuletide log, Plum pudding with brandy sauce, and others.

When: December 25

Price for 1: Rs 1296+

Bunaphile

For this year, chef and founder of the cafe, Sonika Dey, has brought in seasonal produce, along with a mix of what her cafe’s loyalists want to eat and what she wants to serve. The Christmas Special Menu at Bunaphile includes Chamomile tea, Orange and Coffee, Choco Espresso Shot, and Bunaphile Special Hot Chocolate. An extensive main course menu includes spicy and tender pork Roast, Bhetki Meuniere, Chicken Sicilian, Lamb Bunny Chow and more. The dessert section has cupcakes, Christmas Special Fruit Cake, Pouch of Cookies and Sizzling Walnut Brownie, a warm fudge walnut brownie drizzled with chocolate sauce that is streaked with fresh cream and served with vanilla ice cream which is a rich, gooey, sinful and truly indulgent dessert.

When: Till January 12

Price for 2: Rs 1100+

Club Verde

Begin the Christmas lunch at club Verde with welcome drinks like a hot toddy and snacks like aloo tikki, ragda chaat, Jerk chicken in bbq sauce and Fish in nest. In case you want to sip into a bowl of hot soup you may choose from chicken and leek soup, Gazpacho and focaccia toasts & soft herb rolls. The salad section includes sprout salad, German potato salad and more. In the main course you can choose from grilled fish with chimichurri sauce, Roast chicken with root vegetables, and others. One can also choose to have delicacies from their Chinese offerings. For desserts, you may choose from yule log, Nolen Gurer rosogolla, Club winter special montecarlo with fresh nolen gur & nut praline.

When: December 25

Price for 1: Rs 849 (all inclusive)

Pancham er Adday

The quaint, musical café is here to welcome its customers this Christmas and New Year with their winter spread. If you’re looking for live music and comfort food for the soul, this place is perfect for you. On the festive menu, they have Chilli Pork, Pork Roast, Paneer Shashlik with Pesto Sauce, Chicken Pepperoni Pizza and Mango cheese cake, on offer.

When: Till January 1

Price for 2: Rs 700+





