Café Kathmandu’s new 62 seater outlet at Jodhpur Park is all about 100% single origin Arabica coffee beans

Kolkata’s age-old affinity for tea has made connoisseurs experiment with the beverage over the years, but when it comes to coffee the knowledge has mostly been limited to a cup of cappuccino, latte or cold brew. Kolkata girl Varsha Singh realised early on that in order to understand coffee, one must delve deep into the word of the magical beans and its varieties. When she expressed the desire of learning more about coffee to her husband Raju Singh, who hails from Nepal, he took the opportunity to join the Nuwa Estate Coffee in the Nuwakot district of Nepal, that was established by his cousin Tashi Tenzing Sherpa (grandson of Tenzing Norgay). In contrast to the widespread rule of the Robusta variety, they took the advantages of elevation and a mountainous region in order to grow 100% single origin Arabica. In contrast to the strong bitterness of Robusta, Arabica beans are more subtle on the palate and offer a premium coffee experience.

(L-R) Raju, Varsha and Vinesh

Varsha and Raju’s love for coffee eventually made them curate a coffee shop named Café Kathmandu at Lake Avenue and open a barista training institute to train individuals in the nuances of coffee beans and roasting. Now, the joy has only doubled up as the couple, along with Varsha’s brother Vinesh have opened doors to a second outlet of Café Kathmandu at Jodhpur Park. Located in the second lane, opposite EEDF, the newest outlet sits on the ground floor of an old residential building and encompasses its garden area. Equipped with an outdoor seating area, and separate private lounge apart from the usual indoor cafeteria, Café Kathmandu’s new outlet is all about exploring coffee not just in a cup, but on the plates as well through chocolates, brownies and cakes.

This place is also the perfect spot if you wish to indulge in some quick delicacies made out of garden fresh ingredients that pose as a perfect complement to your java. Another specialty that the property boasts with pride is authentic Nepali food cooked in a hygienic environment, and in plenty portions. To start with, their momos come in portions of five that are huge enough to fill your tummy with just three. Take a break from the usual steamed momo to indulge in some C- Momo, submerged in a sweet and tangy sauce that will make you want to repeat the order a hundred times. The recipe of the sauces deserve a speci mention as it is a traditional delicacy passed down through generations from Varsha’s in-laws and keeps foodies swooning till date.

However, Café Kathmandu also offers dishes typical to a cafeteria such as Bhetki Fish Fingers with potato Wedges, Crispy Chicken Tenders with fries, Hand Rolled Pizzas, salads and grilled sandwiches. Do not forget to try their Zucchini Arabica coffee cake, Chcoco Fudgy Brownie or the Strawberry Tart for a sweet conclusion.

Price for two: Rs. 700