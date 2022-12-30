This winter, try the basket menu at Newtown’s Café Courtyard

At a time, when cafés and eateries are serving a blend of cuisines, trying to fit in all under one roof, finding a place which is not just pocket-friendly but also serves authentic Continental delicacies and a range of brews and teas is a rare joy. That is exactly what Café Courtyard is — a cute, neighbourhood café located in the bylanes of Newtown. Decked up in greens, whites and a wall painting of a London telephone booth and the clock tower, it can be the perfect place for your first date too.

Ham swiss roll

The café recently launched its basket menu and owner Sudarshana Dutt Chakladar says, “The basket menu has been introduced keeping in mind young couples and college and school crowds. But we also have an elaborate breakfast spread, ranging from an English Breakfast to Eggs to Order, sandwiches and pancakes, available on weekends. We also run a pork menu so that Newtown residents do not have to travel all the way to South Kolkata in search of some porky delights.”

The newly launched Basket Menu

We tried out their Chicken Basket of Fries which consists of a Chicken Cutlet, Chicken Fingers and Chicken Lollipop accompanied by a side of French Fries and two cups of tea or coffee. One can also try their fish or vegetarian bucket, or their sandwich combos. Their soft and fluffy Strawberry Pancakes are sweet with drizzles of honey and they go well with a cup of First Flush Darjeeling Tea. We also tried the chef ’s special Cheesy Fish Cutlet, which has a layer of gooey cheese over the fat fillet, perfectly seasoned with salt, some secret spices and kaffir lime. We ended our meal with a Chicken Whole Bowl that has diced chicken and bell peppers, in a homemade white, peppery white sauce, paired with a side of herbed rice, with lime zest. While the chicken was flavoursome and cooked to perfection, each spoonful of rice was a burst of flavour in our mouths.

Meal for two: Rs 450