Sly Fox Gastro Club's latest menu features an eclectic mix of Indian and fusion bites

Seasonal produce is getting a favourable push from culinary enthusiasts and we experienced the same zeal when we dropped in at Sly Fox Gastro Club in Sector V to try their new menu. Chef Naresh treated us to a surprising array of dishes and the first one to impress us was the mango-based welcome drink presented in the form of a popsicle served in a glass full of ice. Made with fresh mango purée, it’s definitely a fun brain freezer.

The new menu focuses on salads and the menu features three variants — Sly Caprese, Blueberry Apple Greens and Avocado Apricot Greens and Crunchy Noodle salad. We sampled the first one which was a fresh and juicy combination of two classic salads — Watermelon Feta and Pesto Tomato Burrata, tossed in a pleasant honey mustard dressing. It’s a smart idea and avoids an overload of watermelon on the plate. The menu is an eclectic mix of western and Indian dishes, big and small bites.

If you are looking for something light then settle for California Sushi. The chef has incorporated some new ingredients into the classic Japanese bite to turn it slightly more appealing. Imagine a sliver of avocado, English cucumber and salmon wrapped together with gooey cream cheese. We also recommend you try their Smoked Salmon Pizza. Lemon cream onion, basil, cherry tomatoes and jalapenos along with fried capers, make this Italian delight absolutely binge-worthy.

If you are in a mood for something Indian then there’s a Chicken Chettinad that’s served with an extremely crispy and multi-layered Malabar Parota. After a creamy, cheesy and spicy mains affair we moved on to the meal-enders. The chef did an excellent job with brie, helmed as the queen of cheese for its amazing softness. This French milk-based delight was juxtaposed with Turkish cuisine’s filo pastry sheets. The cheese glazed with orange compote melts in the mouth and smoked almonds, berries and nuts add a distinct crunch to the soft dessert. The Mascarpone Panna Cotta with salted caramel sauce is also worth trying.

Meal for two: Rs 1,200+