Enjoy the football World Cup while gorging on these special delicacies by Kolkata eateries

FIFA World Cup 2022 has already begun and the football frenzy is in full swing, as the fans in Kolkata brace themselves for its most popular sporting event in the world.

To keep those high-adrenaline footballing moments going, Kolkata eateries have conjured up some mouth-watering delicacies and exciting new cocktails dedicated solely to the beautiful game.

Here’s a sneak peek:

Traffic Gastropub

Traffic Gastropub’s “FIFA Fever” is a collection of delish culinary treats and invigorating cocktails curated for your tasting pleasure. Some of the dishes on this specially-curated menu include The Penalty (cheesy prawn balls served with schezwan sauce), The Free Kick (Jamaican spiced chicken cooked on charcoal and served with pineapple salsa), The Bicycle Kick (chicken dynamic popcorns mixed in spicy sauce and fried cashews, served in a lettuce cup), The Chip Shot (Jerk-spiced chicken drumsticks served with yoghurt tzatziki), and The Offside (Fish Amritsari and egg cordon bleu, served with spicy remoulade). All the items are refreshingly new and carefully prepared using the choicest ingredients.

For the beverages on order, they have The Messi Magic, The CR7 Wonder, Neymar’s Dribble, Luka’s Goal, and Modrik’s Free Kick among others.

What: FIFA Fever

Where: Traffic Gastropub, City Centre, Rajarhat Newtown

When: November 20 onwards, noon to midnight

Meal for 2: Rs 1500 +

Canteen Pub & Grub

Canteen Pub & Grub at City Centre Salt Lake is all geared up to give football fans a stadium-like feel with special menus, offers, live screening and more. You may choose to sit with like-minded team supporters or just your friends who will allow you to catch the action on giant screens while enjoying the plethora of food and beverages! Their FIFA special menu includes snacks from around the world such as French fries tossed in spicy peri-peri flavours and baked with loads of cheese, 4 types of exotic nuts (peanuts, cashew, almond, pista) coated with house special spices which make for a perfect binge food, Half Time Nachos loaded with house sauces, salsa and oodles of cheese or The Classic Fish & Chips, beer battered bekti fish, deep fried to perfection and served with tartare sauce dip and French fries.

One can also choose from their specially curated cocktails like Popcorn Binge LIIT Cup, Aataa Jaataa LIIT Cup, or try the Thanda Danda LIIT Cup. There is of course much more on offer along with the in-house chilled beers, cocktails, small plates and sharing plates coupled with desserts!

What: Canteen में FIFA Fever

Where: Canteen Pub & Grub, City Centre Salt Lake

When: November 20-December 18, noon to midnight

Meal for 2: Rs 1000+

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata is expanding upon its partnership with world-renowned soccer legend Lionel Messi with its latest release of its fan-favourite Messi Burger –

Champion’s Edition. Exclusively available at Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide, the Messi Burger Champion’s Edition is fit for the G.O.A.T and now features three complimentary dipping sauces: aioli, Latin chilli and Messi’s favourite, chimichurri, which is perfect for pairing with the burger and dipping hot fries for an overall winning taste experience. The fan favourite burger features a juicy double stack of fresh ground beef patties, met with a winning combination of toppings: provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onion and Hard Rock’s signature, spicy, smoky sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with shredded romaine lettuce and vine-ripened tomato.

What: Messi Burger Champion’s Edition

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street

When: 12.30 pm to noon

Price: Rs 700 +