Savour the yummilicious Easter offerings from these Kolkata eateries

The festivities have already begun for Easter and we can find bakeries and eateries all gearing up with their speciality easter eggs, bunnies and wholesome spreads that people can enjoy during this span. Here is a list of a few eateries that you can go to or order to enjoy the easter specials.

The Bridge, The Park

The Easter Brunch spread will include cold cuts like Soya Ginger Scallion Cured Bhetki, Homemade Chicken Olivetti, Smoked Chicken, Chermoula Marinated Prawns Pommery, Dijon, Kasundi Mustard, Gherkins, and Capers. There will also be a chat station, an Arabic mezze station, a Quesadilla station, a Thin Crust Pizza station, Biryani in Lagan, and a Sandwich station. The Carving station will have Slow Roasted Pork Ribs, Barbeque Sauce Tandoori Murgh, Roasted Goat Leg, Chunky Caponata, and Rosemary Jus Indian Sea Bass Wellington. A Mexican Grill Station with Chicken Breast, Chicken Leg, Garlic Prawns, Beef Medallions, Grilled Corn, Roast Pumpkin, Baked Jacket Potatoes with Cream Cheese, Thyme Jus, Mustard Jus and Chimichurri. Devour into multiple options from the main course that includes Duck Tagine, Tunisian Couscous, Goan Fish Curry, Provencal Chicken Stew, Syrian Kerala Goat Fry, Pindi Chana Masala, Beans Thoran, Khumb Hara Pyaz along with rice and bread.

For your sweet tooth, they have Little Millet Kheer, Millet Halwa, Hot Gulab Jamun, Phirni, Kesariya Chhanar Payesh, Rosogolla, Misti Doi, Chocolate Brownie, Lemon Tart, Blueberry Mousse, Salted Caramel Cheesecake, Eggless Chocolate Truffles, Red Velvet Pastry, Hot Cross Buns, Umm Ali and assorted Easter special pastries.

Where: Park Street

When: April 9, 12.30-3.30 pm

Price: Rs 2200

For reservations, call - 8335010101

Representative picture

JW Marriott Kolkata

The luxurious hotel has curated a variety of treats ranging from sumptuous slow-roasted meats to sinful chocolates and Easter eggs to spread the festive cheer on Sunday, April 9. Patrons would get to indulge in the Easter Spirit with dishes like Stir fried chicken with oyster sauce, Fish in butter garlic sauce, Roasted turkey, Braised leg of lamb, and several other sinfully indulgent confectionaries to choose from. Treat yourself to Easter specials like Fondant potato with garlic confit, Cannelloni Florentine, and Grilled chicken with root vegetables to name a few at JW Kitchen.

Using the finest ingredients to capture the festive mood the in-house executive pastry chef Bhaskar Chakraborty along with his expert culinary team will put his best foot forward to create a memorable spread for all the patrons. Delve into the scrumptious flavours from a range of decadent desserts, and freshly baked Easter treats like The Chicken, Golden Egg, Bunny, Nest, and Paschal Egg on display for patrons to purchase/avail from JW Bakery till 10 April.

Where: JBS Haldane Avenue

When: April 9, 12.30 – 3.30 pm

Price: Rs 2599 AI

For reservations: +91 7044440711

Easter treats

The Westin Rajarhat Kolkata

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat is ushering in the festivities with its Easter Brunch at its all–day dining restaurant, Seasonal Tastes on April 9. The extravagant feast will showcase delicacies from around the globe such as Bergen Easter Chicken, Roasted Leg of Lamb, Devilled eggs with Bay of Bengal shrimp, Sanpei pot chicken, and Huevos Rancheros Bake allowing patrons to try something new and expand their culinary horizons. The bakery will also offer a festive menu of Easter specials including hot cross buns, classic carrot cake, Egg Pavlova and Easter cupcakes.

Where: Rajarhat

When: April 9, 12.30–4 pm

Price: Rs 1850++

Reservations: +91 33 4037 1234

Bunnies and Easter eggs

Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata is preparing to serve an incredible brunch spread to delight and pamper its patrons at Kava on April 9. The Easter Sunday menu will include upscale brunch classics to new innovative offerings such as Fish terrine, Chicken Galantine, Braised red cabbage, Barbeque pork, Garlic tossed exotic vegetables to name a few. The culinary team at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata will also curate a special kid’s selection menu. Easter brunch's dessert offerings will boast of Easter carrot cake, Simnel cake, and Hot cross buns leaving things on a light, spring-inspired note. It'll also present a wide variety of speciality cocktails, wines and non-alcoholic beverages like Marzipan Old Fashioned, White Rabbit Cocktail, and Simnel Cake Sour perfectly paired with the menu to make sure that all patrons stay refreshed.

Where: Newtown

When: April 9, 12.30 to 3 pm

Price: Adult Rs 1399 ++

Kids- Rs 699 ++

Reservations: +91 7605086818

Fish Terrine

Butterfingers by Preetanjali

The sweet indulges include Carrot cupcakes, and the classic Easter dessert to complete our tables! Carrot cakes are incredibly moist, filled with raisins and walnuts with a tangy cream cheese frosting; Easter chocolate barks, any kid’s favourite treat! These white chocolate barks toppers with colours, M&Ms, sprinkles and jelly hearts are sure to be loved at the end of the Easter meal; M&M cookies a super easy dessert to whip up a day in advance, these cookies are the perfect gifts to hand out; Mini rocky road, Easter rocky road bars made with chocolate, M&Ms, marshmallows and pretzels, this no-bake recipe is a family favourite.

Where: Ballygunge

When: Till April 9

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Price: Rs. 350 onwards

For delivery: 9836230066

Easter chocolate barks

Cheesserted

Make your Easter celebration perfect with these scrumptious sweet treats which include Easter Egg Macarons, and special egg-shaped macarons available in different flavours like Belgian chocolate, berry cream cheese, mocha and salted caramel. The Easter Special Cheesecake, customised Easter-themed cheesecakes decorated with rabbit ears and macaron eggs are also available in flavours like Classic New York, Nutella and Biscoff.

Where: Park Street

When: Till April 9

Time: 11 am-7 pm

Price for two: Rs 500 onwards

For delivery call: 6291234821

Easter special cheesecake

Paprika Gourmet

Celebrate Easter with delectable sweet treats from the comfort of your home. The special offerings include Floral Cake, Vertical Pistachio Croissant, and Vertical Chocolate Croissant to name a few.

Where: Loudon Street

When: Till April 9

Time: 9 am to 7 pm

Price for 2: Rs 1500 +

For delivery: Call on 9007022678/79/80 or order via Swiggy or Zomato