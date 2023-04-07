The Irish Brewery introduces a host of lipsmacking continental delicacies ahead of Poila Boishakh

Bengalis swear by the idiom Baro Mashe Tero Parbon, meaning “thirteen festivals across twelve months”. With Poila Boishakh just around the corner, Bengalis surely do not need another excuse to start rejoicing by indulging in some lipsmacking delicacies. The Irish Brewery, one of the most sought after cafes in Raja Basanta Roy Road has taken this opportunity to lay out a host of new introductions with a twist. While most of you may expect a pure Bengali spread to celebrate the New Year, The Irish Brewery has taken the liberty to experiment with its continental specialties and add a Bengali touch to it.

“Fusion continental food has gained a momentum in Kolkata, and what better occasion than Poila Boishakh could it be to present our exclusive menu that merges our expertise with traditional palettes,” shares Sujata Singh, owner of the 34-seater bistro.

We found ourselves indulging in the limited edition spread recently and absolutely thrilled with the array of introductions to their usual bill-of-fare. While there are some recipes have been left untouched and served as it is such as the Crispy Calamari, Chicken Cordon Bleu, Scotch Eggs, Italian Market Salad and Lamb Hotpot, small plates such as the Fish Cutlet, Anglo-Indian Style Chicken Cutlet and Grilled Bhetki with Gondhoraj Lemon Butter add the much needed homely touch to the special menu. If you feel grilled fish might not be your choice of protein, you can also opt for the chicken variant named Cilantro Grilled Chicken. Wash the spices down with their house special frosteezers such as Cool Blue and Strawberry Slush, or opt for mocktails such as Lavender Soda or the Elder Flower variant.

If you are planning to head out to the café on the special day itself, we assure you some Instagram-worthy clicks as they are planning to deck up in the colours of Poila Boishakh, with some picturesque Bangali props.

The Irish Brewery is also known for their handcrafted desserts and you just can’t miss out on their Baileys Cheese Cake, Irish Apple Cake with Custard Sauce and Crème Brulee with apple compote.

Price for two: Rs. 1000 approx

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar