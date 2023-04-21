Chef Saransh Goila's Goila Butter Chicken launches in Kolkata

Who doesn’t like a bowl of authentic Delhi-style butter chicken — nor too sweet, neither too spicy, and with a balanced tangy and creamy consistency? But seeking that perfect Butter Chicken in Kolkata gets difficult at times, especially for those with exposed tastebuds. Either the delicacy is too sweet for the palate or you get something that tries to be the perfect replica of the Butter Chicken at the most!

But your quest for your favourite dish ends with celebrity chef Saransh Goila’s brand Goila Butter Chicken (GBC) finally coming to Kolkata and we can’t keep calm. GBC, an internationally loved Indian food delivery chain, just opened three cloud kitchens in Kolkata including Behala, Salt Lake and Chinar Park.

Talking about GBC’s speciality, Delhi boy Saransh says, “Our butter chicken is a smokier version of the classic dish. We coal-smoke the butter that we use in the recipe and it has less than half the cream and butter as compared to the classic recipe. We also do not add sugar or colour. At times, there’s only a touch of honey to add sweetness. Moreover, we slow cook it for almost three hours, which turns the dish very rich in terms of flavour." He adds, “We use some good old tomatoes and turn them into a concentrate for the butter chicken. This makes it slightly tangy while keeping it super fresh.” But what’s that final touch he adds? A generous sprinkling of The USP of their food is that these are mostly home-picked recipes, tweaked a little from the chef ’s point of view and served fresh. .

The USP of their food is that these are mostly home-picked recipes, tweaked a little from the chef ’s point of view and served fresh. Thus, they are not unnecessarily oily or spicy, yet taste brilliant. When we say this is the best butter chicken we have had in recent times, and in the city, trust us. Small chunks of boneless tandoori chicken dunked into the tangy creamy gravy, tasted heavenly with a side of butter naan. The Dal Makhani and Rajma, well paired with steaming hot rice, was a comforting start to the meal. Another lesser known item on the menu that tastes fabulous is the Sindhi-style Mutton Curry, which has fall-off-the-bone mutton cooked in a rich, flavourful gravy.

GBC offers a wide array of specific veg and non-veg indulgences like Goila Butter Paneer, Naan bombs, Dhaba Style Chilli Chicken, Handi Chicken, Fried Garlic Chicken Tikka, Dal Makhani, and much more. It also has a range of thalis, to provide the city gourmands with a wholesome freshly cooked meal consisting of the main course, with a side of dal makhani, sabzi, rumali roti, rice, salad, and other accompaniments.

Meal for 2: Rs 599 AI. Available online