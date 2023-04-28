Asia! Asia! Asia! hosts Asian Grill food fest

Asian streets are always brimming with flavours, and one of the key aspects of food across major Asian cities is the street grill. Every Southeast Asian country has its traditional grills - Shaokao in China, Satay in Indonesia, Yakitori in Japan, and so on, and they remain one of the main attractions for the food connoisseurs visiting these places. Keeping this in mind, Asia! Asia! Asia! in Salt Lake Sector 5, is hosting a two-month-long food festival dedicated to Asian grills specifically that gourmands might not want to miss.

Abhimanyu Maheshwari, founder & CEO, of Zing Restaurants shares, “We are showcasing a few of the traditional grills including popular street grills like Corn on the cob, Korean sticky potatoes, Chicken yakitori, Pork Belly Skewers, Prawns in oyster sauce, among others. Each of these is a flavour bomb, and you are bound to enjoy the sweet, tangy and spicy notes a lot.”

We couldn’t just wait to dig into the succulent, well-done skewered entrees as we could see them getting prepared at the Robatayaki or Robata grill, while we impatiently sipped on a fruity Ramune, similar to a goli soda on a humid afternoon. We tried their non-veg skewer meal, which comes with two skewers each with a Bento meal box containing Som tam salad, Kung pao chicken, Kolkata hawker chowmein and a slice of Baked basque Cheesecake. The Corn on the cob had a note of the sweet chilli lime sauce, lending the soft corn kernels tangy, sweet and spicy flavours. This undoubtedly counted as the best corn on the cob we have tasted of late. Next, we had the delectable Gochujang sauce spiced Pork Belly Skewers, in which the smoky flavours of grilled pork belly were paired with a sweet and spicy sauce, making it a perfect dish to go with the fizzy drink. The pineapple skewers brushed with Korean BBQ sauce, will remind you of the street-style fruit chaat we usually favour during the summertime — tangy, spicy and super juicy.

There were two chicken skewers on our plate next, a yum Chicken yakitori, which tasted authentic, and a Malaysian chicken satay, which was creamy, coconutty, and so lip-smacking. The Nasi rice parcel with Shitake mushrooms adds an interesting twist in the tale with the rice, along with spices, veggies and Indonesian sambal sauce put together in a leafy parcel and put to steam. Cooked to perfection, the rice was high on spice meter with the mushrooms adding an umami flavour. The last dish to arrive at our table was the Jakartan fish wrapped in banana leaf containing small fish pieces seasoned with a tangy and spicy Nam prik sauce. It was sinfully delicious, to say the least.

We out an end to our gustatory trail with their bestselling Mochi ice Cream.

Price for two: Rs 800+

Available till the end of June