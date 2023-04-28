Fabbrica Salt Lake has a delectable new menu to gorge on

Fabbrica has definitely made it to the top of almost every pizza lover’s must-stop hub over the past six years. Their second outlet in City Centre, Salt Lake now has all the more reasons for you to indulge in some Neapolitan goodness. The 2400 sq. ft. eatery not only features an exclusive energy bar with a host of boozy concoctions but also a brand new indulgent menu.

“Our aim has always been to bring authentic Italian cuisine to people in a warm and inviting setting. The recent additions include a host of antipasti, pasta and pizzas alongside house-special concoctions. We are soon expecting to open our third outlet in Goa and also look forward to branching out to other Tier-1 cities soon,” shares Naman Dhandhania, one of the three founders of the pizzeria.

Bigger and better, the Salt Lake outlet is chic and modern with options for al fresco dining, out in the open. The new menu is only an extension of their expertise in crafting culinary masterpieces out of house-made, fresh cheese such as mozzarella, burrata and ricotta by using traditional cooking techniques.

As a classic, bright, sunny glass of Aperol Spritz quenched our thirst, a fresh plate replete with Calamari Fritti graced our table. Fried layers of bread crumb — this dish is the perfect g astronomic teaser for those particularly fond of seafood. One may as well opt for Pollo Fritti, the fried chicken alternative served with garlic aioli. For vegetarians, Mozzarella in Carrozza can pose as the perfect conversation starter. It consists of crumb fried homemade buffalo mozzarella, served with tomato sauce. Moving on to the star items, one may consider ordering the classic Fab Fungo replete with porcini pate, fontina, wild mushrooms & white truffle, but we absolutely smacked our lips on Salame Di Napoli topped with tomato, buffalo mozzarella, Italian pork salami and basil. The soft, slightly chewy yet melt-in-mouth bases are to die for.

If you wish to give the bread a break, order the Rigatoni Al Pomodoro. It is an absolute delight with a balanced tanginess oozing out of farmfresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and handcrafted buffalo mozzarella. Wrap it up with Tiramisu Fabbrica or Crespelle Con Nutella. However, we vouch for their Tiramisu to be one of the best in town.

Price for two: Rs 2,500

Pictures by Anindya Saha