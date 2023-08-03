Flavours of India celebrates 20  years with 20 new dishes

The quaint Flavours of India on AJC Bose Road completed two decades of its existence in 2023 and to celebrate it have introduced delectable new dishes to their existing menu. Some have also been re-introduced from their twenty-year-old menu. Indulge went to check out the scrumptious dishes.

Owner Raghav Sehgal mentions, “We have a menu of the top 20 dishes of all time. The menu features dishes from our old menus and even those that were previously discontinued. We are also doing live music on Saturdays and Karaoke every alternate Thursday.”

For starters came the Malai Chilli Chicken which was a different take on the otherwise spicy boneless pieces with a hint of malai giving a lingering after-taste. The Gondhoraj Panko Fish was apt for fish lovers. The basa fillets were crispy fried outside and juicy inside; however, the gondhoraj flavour could have been a bit stronger to add a punch to the dish. The Chilli Turkey Aloo was perfect with a spicy mint coriander flavour.

An array of dishes greeted us for the main course. The Garlic Naan was drowned in smoked garlic pieces which not only emitted the smell and taste but also gave a crunch to the naan. To go along with it were two sides. The Dudhiya Makai was a simple yet tasty mix of corn kernels and mushrooms in a milk and malai gravy. The corn gave a touch of sweetness to the dish while the mushroom’s savoury flavour balanced it all. The Dal Bukhara could easily be mistaken for a Dal Makhani in its looks. Served in a tumbler with creamy garnishing, the savoury Dal with sweetness from the Bukhara was all we needed to finish a hearty meal.

It only got better after this. Perfect for those who are not calorie conscious or those visiting for a quick cheat day meal was the Delhiwala Butter Chicken. Full of butter and tender meat stuck to the bone was a delight to dig into. We bet you would want another plate after finishing the first one.

To take it all in came the dessert which was again simply irresistible. The Mango Cheesecake with a biscuit base, compact cheesecake, and a layer of mango jelly on top resembled Bengal’s own Aam Sotto. However, the sweetness was not overpowering which made the dessert a big hit.

The menu also contains a range of cocktails and mocktails to choose from to go along with the food. Flavours of India has introduced Karaoke nights on alternate Thursdays which makes this family restaurant all the more a must-visit to spend quality time with loved ones while enjoying a good meal.

Price for 2 (approx): Rs 1000 (without alcohol) / Rs 1500 (with alcohol)

Pics: Pritam Sarkar