Boho Trunk's new menu offers yum items

Akashlina Banerjee’s Boho Trunk Cafe & Store on Prince Anwar Shah Road has a whole lot of vibrant colours like oranges, yellows and blues to match the aesthetic interiors of the casual outlet. While the boutique is replete with Banerjee’s latest summer edit and home decor items, the cafe’s menu too has a few new interesting additions.

Store-cum-cafe

“We try to rustle up a new menu every six months. This time we have incor porated baked items like pizzas, and au gratin. We have also introduced fusion recipes like shrooms and pork dishes that weren’t available before. So, people can step in, have a good cup of coffee, some titbits or pizzas, shop their hearts out, and have a soul-satisfying afternoon or evening,” says Akashlina.

Shrooms

While we quenched our thirst with a refreshing cucumber cooler, we were served a plate of Shrooms — a delectably different take on melting mushrooms. The dish had button mushrooms stuffed with chopped mushroom bits, cream, cheese and seasonings, and was definitely the showstopper of the whole menu. Next, we tried the golden fried prawns that did not have a batter and were akin to panko-fried prawns. The Fish crackers had soft chunks of fresh basa, spiced and crumb fried to perfection. The dish went well with spicy kasundi dip. The Chicken hot wings and Drums of Heaven tasted decent, and make for great snacking options when paired with a cup of Irish Coffee.

Golden Fried Prawns

Their Veg Augratin could have been a bit more flavourful and we preferred ending our meal with slices of an overloaded Garden fresh pizza that boasted of bits of exotic veggies like broccoli, bell peppers, onions and olives, and were overloaded with stretchy cheese.

Meal for two: Rs 600+