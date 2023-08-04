The Flamingo Cafe opens its doors in Kolkata

All that’s pink, isn’t necessarily Barbie. At times, it can be a flamingo as well! As we stepped into the brand new, cosy The Flamingo Cafe in the bylanes of Jodhpur Park, we couldn’t resist clicking a few fast shots of the beautifully done interiors to flaunt on social media.

The vibrant cafe, with a flamingo theme, spread its wings a week back and the whole place is enchantingly done up in shades of pink. The life-sized flamingoes, paintings and back-lit walls make for perfect photo spots.

Interiors

Young entrepreneur Suvajit Saha always wanted to venture into the F and B industry and now that he had, Suvajit is super excited about the unique menu his place offers. “Most cafes we visit aren’t really pocket-friendly. We wanted to give our guests an unforgettable gastronomic experience, albeit within a decent budget,” Suvajit avers. When asked about the unusual choice of a Flamingo theme, he says, “I believe in the saying ‘Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons’, thus the theme.”

Cappuccino

At the heart of this 40-seater cafe, lies its great culinary experience. The menu features a delectable blend of continental delicacies, expertly crafted by a team of talented chefs. Coffee aficionados can revel in expertly brewed blends, ranging from aromatic espressos to silky lattes, served by skilled baristas. We enjoyed our cup of creamy Irish Coffee by the window seat, enjoying the incessant rains while waiting for our dishes. Teeding off with a Prawn cocktail replete with fried jumbo prawns, shrimps, cucumbers and onions dunked in a cocktail sauce, was appetising. Next, we tried their Chicken calzone pizza, which resembles a savoury pastry. A folded pizza oozing with delicious, zingy chicken fillings, the dish was absolutely delectable.

Saffron Fish

For the mains, we decided to go with a Chicken roulade — an age-old dish prepared with chicken breast rolled with flavourful fillings, cooked to perfection, and later to be sliced into pinwheels. The Risotto in pesto sauce was an experimentative and bold take, we would say. The creamy risotto with aromatic pesto sauce was bursting with rich Italian flavours. A speciality of the cafe, we also tried their Pasta truffle alfredo. The indulgent pasta dish, which featured truffle-infused alfredo sauce, was a luxurious and flavourful delight.

We ended our meal with a decadent Biscoff cheesecake that had a crunchy Biscoff cookie base and melt-in-mouth, biscoff flavoured cream cheese.

Meal for two: Rs 700+