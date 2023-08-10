Cafe The Eggspresso introduces an all-day breakfast menu

Taking a casual morning walk around the lakes, then skip breakfast at home and hop over to Café The Eggspresso. This quaint café in the bylanes of Lake Market has introduced a wide variety of new breakfast items and Indulge was present to check them out.

The quintessential English Breakfast Platter was the ultimate combo of eggs, meats, vegetables, and coffee. It was a full-meal comprising fried eggs and potato tikki; grilled ham, sausage, bacon, and tomato; sauté mushrooms; baked beans; toasted bread; butter, jam, and coffee. Each of the elements had a distinct flavour to it which added to making this one-plate meal delicious and filling.

English Breakfast Platter

Up next was the Mediterranean-inspired Shakshuka, a spicy egg dish served with Pita bread. The smell of olive oil and black olives wafted from the dish as soon as it was served. The spicy red sauce engulfed crunchy vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and beans. The baked cheesy layer on top with runny egg yolks gave it a savoury taste. It was quite a delight to dig into.

Shakshuka

For the health-conscious, there were the Oatmeal Bowls with honey and maple syrups which came in two flavours – Apple Cinnamon and Banana Blueberries. The apple cinnamon oatmeal bowl was the star of our menu. Generous heaps of oats with naturally sweet pieces of apples and cinnamon dust made for a mildly savoury and sweet breakfast bowl.

Owner Pradipta Chatterjee comments, “We have had breakfasts on the weekends from the inception but the guests demanded to start it on weekdays too. We have English breakfast, American Breakfast, a special platter for children, gluten-free food, and more. We are also trying to bring in Tofu on the menu for vegans.”

Watermelon Spritzers

To go along with the dishes were a variety of drinks especially introduced in the new menu. The Strawberry Milkshake was a good combination with the oatmeal bowl. For fruit lovers, there were the Watermelon Spritzers and Green Apple Mojito. The refreshing fizz of the Watermelon Spritzers paired with watermelon scoops was good to sip and drink at the same time. The mildly sour green apple mojito was equally crunchy with bits of green apples put into the drink. The unique combination of ingredients in the Ginger Rock Salt Cooler gave it a sweet and pungent aftertaste. However what scored the most was the presentation of the drinks leading to a colourgasm, if that was a real thing!

We definitely recommend making a stop and exploring their extensively curated and made-to-perfection breakfast menu.

All day breakfast 8 am onwards, every day

Price for two (approx): Rs 700+

Pics: Anindya Saha