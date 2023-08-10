 Soul- the Sky Lounge launches Cheenir Moto Mishti menu

Here’s good news for everyone with a sweet tooth! Soul The Sky Lounge introduced a special a la carte menu in association with the movie Cheeni 2. The curated menu was inaugurated in the presence of the cast of the movie including Aparajita Adhya, Soumya Mukherjee, and director Mainak Bhaumik. Indulge was there present to taste the exclusive items too.

We started with the Chicken ham and raspberry savoury bun which was a unique combination of savoury and sweet flavours. The lightly crispy ham nestled between soft bun breads coupled with the mildly sweet taste of the raspberry in every bite was just the right snack to start off with. Next was the cinnamon and sugar-topped Churros which were deep-fried on the outside but sweet and soft on the inside. It tasted lavish when paired with chocolate sauce.

Chicken ham and raspberry savoury bun

The caramelised onion tarts could be dug into guilt-free as most of the sweetness came from the inherent caramelised flavour of the onions. The filling was assembled together in a tart base made for a quick lounge-time snack. The Bagel Brulee resembled Kolkata’s own Malpua but was very different. These polo-shaped sweets with crispy burnt edges and gold foils spread across were a delight to taste.

Caramelised onion tarts

Owner Abhishek Dutt mentions, “We have really brainstormed and curated these dishes and hope everyone likes them. Each item is very specific in its own way with a hint of sweetness.”

The Caramel custard had a caramel sheet on top of the dish. Once the caramel chunk was broken into the soft custard could be easily retrieved. Interestingly, the custard was not overtly sweet and quite pleasant. The last of the dishes was the Strawberry mousse. The pink ombre look of the serving glass definitely attracted us to the dish. The mousse was fluffy, sweet, and extremely smooth. It had a melt-in-the-mouth texture.

Choux Pastry

The Cheeni menu was not over-the-top-sweet which makes it perfect for a cheat meal or some guilt–free indulgences once in a while.

Available till August end

Price for two (approx): Rs 500+