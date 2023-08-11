Enjoy 7th Heaven's droolworthy new menu

Live bakeries, where chefs are seen passionately prepping a cake in front of your eyes, are a rarity in a city like ours. That’s what impressed Reshov Sadhukhan when he visited 7th Heaven bakery and cafe in Mumbai.

“I had to bring it to Kolkata, since we haven’t experienced something like that here,” says Reshov, who owns the franchise outlets at Salt Lake and on Prince Anwar Shah Road. As the Salt Lake outlet turns five, Indulge gets to take the first bite of their ice-cream cakes and they are probably the first bakery to launch these. A purely veg cafe,7th Heaven has introduced pizzas, burgers, focaccia bread, and baked and no-bake cheesecakes along with ice cream cakes. While the desserts and savoury items are a staple here, the set of pastries and cakes on display here changes every day.

Zesty Paneer Cheeseburger

“Our desserts have a rotational system, and we keep changing them every day, so that even if we have repeat customers, they will have new things to savour,” adds Reshov. Among the range of coffees, cupcake shakes, smoothies and coolers, we tried the Classic Virgin Mojito with a slice of warm and soft Focaccia bread. Needless to say, this combination makes for a great conversation starter.

Tandoori Paneer Pizza

Among the four variants of burgers, we tried the Zesty paneer cheeseburger and Classic veggie cheeseburger. While the veggie cheeseburger was a quintessential choice, we loved how beautifully spiced up the paneer cheeseburger was. If you are high on the spice meter, then this is definitely for you! We also tried two of their newly-dropped pizzas. With a crispy base and overloaded topping, these taste best when shared with a friend or loved ones.

If you want to bring your kid along, try Cheese and corn pizza for its humble flavours, or the Tandoori paneer pizza replete with bite-size chunks of paneer. Freshly baked and reasonably priced, these deliciously evergreen dishes can be your go-to snack.

Mango and Black forest ice cream cakes

But what stole the show is their newly-launched ice cream cakes. Available in such tempting variants like mango, Belgian chocolate, red velvet, and butterscotch, among others, we chose to dig into the Black Forest number, and it lived up to our expectations fully. Vanilla ice cream layered between spongy chocolate cake, the dessert was topped with fresh cream, chocolate shavings and juicy, plump cherries. If you have a sweet tooth, we bet you won’t like to share it with anyone.

Meal for two: Rs 400