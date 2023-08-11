Warehouse Cafe's Sunday Brunch is a must try!

With the temperature dropping a little with the monsoons, Warehouse Café’s Sunday Brunch can be a good idea to unwind. The weekly brunch is synonymous with fun, frolic, great music, and brimming with flavours.

Nestled on the 4th floor of South City Mall, the lounge bar has been serving the patrons delectable culinary of ferings over soulful music for a few years now, and the Sunday brunch is yet another addition to elevate the dining experience.

“The idea is to combine delectable culinary delights with live music to offer a lively and invigorating atmosphere. We envisioned a space where friends and families could come together, savour delicious food, and create beautiful memories,” says owner Vanita Bajoria. The Sunday Brunch menu boasts an array of enticing options, designed to cater to every palate, and only into the third week, the eatery was brimming with enthusiasts enjoying their drinks and food over some good music.

Palak Patta Chaat

Our tasting session started with a soulful Live Southeast Asian Laksa soup and a delectable Salad bar that let us create our personalised salad plate, replete with a variety of dressings and lettuce choices. Those with a penchant for exotic flavours can go for the Arabic mezze platter with classics like Falafel, Hummus, Baba ganoush, Muhammara, and Tzatziki, along with a side of bread and fresh salads. Those who love Chaats at any time of the day can straightaway head for the Delhi 6 Live Chaats counter serving the freshest of options. Choose from the likes of Crispy palak patta chaat, Corn bhel, Papdi chaat, Aloo tikki, and Stuffed tomato chaat. The Golgappa with three variants of flavoured water — regular, cranberry, Aam panna — is delightfully tangy and spicy.

Assorted Dim Sums

On rainy days, the live Sushi and Dim sum counters are a treat. From an assortment of veg and non-veg options that showcase the chef ’s expertise, we tasted Veggie tempura rolls, and spicy Chicken dim sums before moving on to the main course and pasta.

We drooled over the Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders. Soft and juicy, these simple, old-school chicken tenders tasted perfect with a side of ketchup. For those craving comfort food, the Make Your Own Pizza and Live Pasta counters provide the perfect opportunity to craft your personalised plate. The main course includes tantalising options like WHC dal makhani, Veg Malaysian curry, Butter chicken, Thai curry chicken, and more, promising a feast for diverse palates. After relishing every slice of their Zesty chicken thin crust pizza, overloaded with bits of chicken bits, broccoli, mushrooms and onions, we had to call it a day!

Pizza

If like us, you too feel there is always some room for desserts, do try the brownies, pastries and WHC special kulfi.

Price: Rs 999 +taxes pax

When: Sundays. From noon to 4 pm