Enjoy Ilish fiesta across Kolkata

For the short term that the Bengal Ilish or hilsa comes into season, Bengalis grab the various delicacies made out of it in no time. If you still haven’t devoured the ilish this season, then Indulge gives you a quick list of places to rush to, before the season ends.

Hilsa Festival at Shamiana, Taj City Centre, Newtown

Ilish Maccher Tel Diye Begun Kumror Jhol

The Hilsa Festival at Shamiana at The Taj City Centre Newtown promises to be the best fine–dining experience. The authentic Bengali delicacies at the restaurant include dishes like Bristir Ilish Machh Bhaja, Barishali Ilish, Smoked Ilish, Ilish Machher Tel Diye Begun Kumror Jhol, and more.

What: Lunch (12:30 pm to 3 pm) and Dinner (7 pm to 11 pm)

When: till September 15, 2023

Price (approx): Rs 3000+

Reservation: 6292288563

Mile Mishe Iilishe at Khanti Damodaar Seth

Gorge on the delicious offerings at Khanti Damodaar Seth

The traditional Bengali restaurant at Lake Market is organizing an Ilish Festival by bringing the best of authentic Bengal to the table. The festival will run every weekend for the month of August. The festival comprises different types of thalis namely – Epaar Bangla Thali with Iilish Egg Fry, Kochu Shaag with Iilish Fish’s Head, and more; Opaar Bangla Thali consisting of Barishali or Meghna Iilish. That apart one can also taste Iilish Khichudi, which is perfect for the monsoon season.

When: till the end of August

Price for two (approx): Rs 1200+

Ilish Mahotshab at Babu Culture

Padma Kuri Bata Ilish

Babu Culture brings to the table Ilish Thalis at both its outlets in Gariahat and Sodepur. The thali comprises dishes like Ilish Cutlet, Ilish Bharta, Ilish Patisapta, and Ilish er Tok Misthi Chatni among others. Babu culture introduces authenticity with innovation in this specially curated Thali which must not be missed.

When: till August 20, 2023

Price (approx): Rs 999+

Ilish Festival at Bengal Dhaba

Savour the delicious Ilish offerings from Bengal Dhaba

Bengal Dhaba brings to you an array of delectable flavours ranging from Posto Ilish, Doi Ilish, Ilish Biryani, and more. If you want to relish the taste of Ilish with your friends and family, then this is one place that should be on the list.

When: till end of August

Price for two (approx): Rs 1200+