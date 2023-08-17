Enjoy a working lunch at The Taj City Centre Newtown's Wykiki

Looking for a quiet space to unwind during a tiring work day or have a luxurious yet affordable meal during working lunch with colleagues, The Taj City Centre Newtown’s Wykiki has introduced ‘Express Lunch’ which promises to be quick and tasty. Indulge headed over on a working afternoon to check out the offerings.

Subrata Debnath, executive chef, of Taj City Centre Newtown said, "Our culinary artisans craft a whirlwind of delectable Asian delights for the dynamic office-goers. From wok-tossed wonders to sizzling sensations, our quick and wholesome Express Lunch offerings bring the essence of Asian cuisine to your busy day, ensuring you savour the taste of luxury even in the midst of your fast-paced schedule.”

As we sat overlooking the lily pond and overcast sky, we were served Lemongrass Sparkle. A non-alcoholic beverage with lemongrass concoction and lime juice topped with ginger ale was very welcome with its sweet and tangy flavours. The lemongrass stick submerged in the drink emanated a strong sweetness reducing the effervescent effect of the fizzy ginger ale.

The main course was a set non-vegetarian bento box meal consisting of five items. A vegetarian box is also available for choice. The boneless chicken chunks fried till brown and slightly crispy on the outside tossed in Sichuan sauce with slices of bell pepper and onions were the perfect crunchy starter. The semi-gravy Sichuan chilli chicken was mildly spicy and definitely a dish to look out for.

Next was the Chilli garlic noodle with its long, twisty, flavourful noodle strings with veggies. A wholesome meal in itself it tasted equally well when eaten on its own or paired with the gravies and accompaniments like chilli oil, black bean sauce, and spicy tomato sauce. The sweet pickled carrot and cucumber were a much-needed palate cleanser before moving on to the next set of flavours.

The Edamame fried rice with chunky edamame pods and vegetables stood out even better with the Clay pot chicken. Cooked in a single pot, the boneless chicken pieces were tossed in a variety of sweet, salty, and tangy sauces and garnished with vegetable juliennes. The entire combination was light on the stomach.

For dessert came the Macha Cheesecake, a rectangular slice of cake with alternate layers of cream cheese and macha fillings, garnished with vanilla cream cheese bulbs and dusted with macha powder. After a quick dig into the cheesecake we felt that the cream cheese flavour overpowered the macha making the otherwise super combination taste like regular cheesecakes.

On the whole, we would definitely recommend a stop to Wykiki to experience the Express Lunch with a variety of Asian flavours that has something for everybody.

Available Mon to Fri from 12:30 pm – 3 pm

Price per person: Rs 1500+

Photo: Pritam Sarkar